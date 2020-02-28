After dropping their season opener at home against Henderson on Monday, 8-2, the Athens Hornets’ varsity baseball team began play at the Grand Saline/Rains Tournament at GS High School, with the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats as their first opponent on Thursday night.
The Wildcats jumped on the board, 1-0, in the top of the second inning. Athens tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Scurry took the 2-1 lead, but the Hornets responded as they plated a pair in the bottom half of the sixth to take the 3-2 lead, and that would be the final score after holding the Wildcats at bay in the top of the seventh.
The Hornets (1-1) picked up three runs on seven hits with an error while they held Scurry to two runs on three hits.
Athens resumed play at the tournament against Brook Hill and White Oak on Friday and continue Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. against Central Heights and Winnsboro.
