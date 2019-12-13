The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets were in Brownsboro and Frankston respectively for tournament action as they both opened with a pair of games on Thursday. The boys squared off against Malakoff and Sunnyvale while the girls opened with Cayuga and Brook Hill.
HORNETS
Against Malakoff, the Tigers led 14-8 after the first quarter. A tight second quarter saw the Tigers lead 29-20 at halftime. Malakoff pulled away in the third quarter and went on to defeat Athens, 72-55.
In game two, the Hornets and Raiders played a tight first quarter, with Sunnyvale taking the 21-17 lead. Athens broke through with a 21-9 run in the second to lead 38-30 at the break.
The second half was nearly even and low scoring, but it was Athens who came out victorious, as they defeated Sunnyvale, 66-59, improving to 1-1 in Brownsboro.
LADY HORNETS
The Lady Hornets controlled game one by running out to the 16-7 lead. In the second quarter, Athens used a 24-9 edge to lead big at halftime, 40-16. They never looked back as they cruised in the second half en route to the 68-33 victory over the Lady Wildcats.
Against Brook Hill, Athens was also in control the entire game, as they set the tone with a 24-4 first quarter lead. They used a 19-10 second quarter edge to lead 43-14 at halftime and ran away to the 68-29 win over the Lady Guards, moving to 2-0 in Frankston.
The Hornets resumed play against Chapel Hill on Friday morning while the Lady Hornets took on Neches that same afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.