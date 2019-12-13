Hornets

The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets were in Brownsboro and Frankston respectively for tournament action as they both opened with a pair of games on Thursday. The boys squared off against Malakoff and Sunnyvale while the girls opened with  Cayuga and Brook Hill.

HORNETS

Against Malakoff, the Tigers led 14-8 after the first quarter. A tight second quarter saw the Tigers lead 29-20 at halftime. Malakoff pulled away in the third quarter and went on to defeat Athens, 72-55.

In game two, the Hornets and Raiders played a tight first quarter, with Sunnyvale taking the 21-17 lead. Athens broke through with a 21-9 run in the second to lead 38-30 at the break.

The second half was nearly even and low scoring, but it was Athens who came out victorious, as they defeated Sunnyvale, 66-59, improving to 1-1 in Brownsboro.

LADY HORNETS

The Lady Hornets controlled game one by running out to the 16-7 lead. In the second quarter, Athens used a 24-9 edge to lead big at halftime, 40-16. They never looked back as they cruised in the second half en route to the 68-33 victory over the Lady Wildcats.

Against Brook Hill, Athens was also in control the entire game, as they set the tone with a 24-4 first quarter lead. They used a 19-10 second quarter edge to lead 43-14 at halftime and ran away to the 68-29 win over the Lady Guards, moving to 2-0 in Frankston.

The Hornets resumed play against Chapel Hill on Friday morning while the Lady Hornets took on Neches that same afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you