A high school football scrimmage is part dress rehearsal, part workshop.
Athens Hornets test their progress against Corsicana at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at Bruce Field.
"We're excited about this scrimmage," Coach Zac Harrell said. "We set our schedule on purpose and it's a difficult schedule. We need to see ourselves go up against elite competition."
Athens, at one time, was in Corsicana's district, but the Tigers moved up into a larger classification several years ago.
"Corsicana is a 5A school with a ton of history and a ton of tradition," Harrell said. "It should be a great test for us and should give us a look at, probably, what our district will be like going into the season."
The coaching staff wants to see how the Hornets will respond to a talented and deep squad like Corsicana.
The Hornets also have some position battles that have to be settled with the opener against Brownsboro just eight days away.
"We've got some questions at inside linebacker, questions at safety positions, corner positions and we've got two offensive line positions we're trying to separate," Harrell said.
The Hornets approach a scrimmage differently from a game in several ways.
"We don't think you win or lose a scrimmage," Harrell said. "We're going to get everybody reps. We want to compete at a high level, but we're not game-planning or watching film on Corsicana."
On Aug. 12, the Hornets traveled to Fairfield to scrimmage the Eagles. Harrell saw a lot of positives coming out of the match-up.
"I thought overall our energy was really good," Harrell said. "I thought our kids did a really good job of celebrating their teammates. That's one thing we're really trying to stress right now."
The Hornets passing game was in the groove most of the evening. Harrell said quarterback Ty Arroyo stood in the pocket well and spread the ball around.
"We threw for four touchdowns," Harrell said. "Nine different kids caught a pass and a lot of kids made plays."
Jorien Ray caught two long touchdown passes during the session. Jaden Crane and Jermarius Moore also made explosive plays in the passing game.
Harrell said the running backs ran hard to help balance the attack.
"We've got three running backs, really four we think are varsity level," he said.
The Hornets defense has a bit of a different look this year and this was the first chance to check their progress against outside competition.
"I thought our kids played really hard but there are some things we've got to clean up," Harrell said. "We weren't great on third and fourth down."
