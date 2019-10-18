On Friday, Athens played their home district opener against the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars, looking to bounce back from the 55-35 road loss a week ago at Life Waxahachie.
Despite three touchdowns in the first half by Jerquindon Taylor, the defending district champs’ offense was too much for the Hornets to overcome as they were never threatened and cruised to the 75-42 victory, sending Athens to their first two-game losing streak of the year.
Heritage began around midfield, was able to move the ball well and the Jaguars capped off with a two-yard touchdown run from Latray Miller to lead 7-0.
As soon as Athens went three and out on their first drive, the Jags took six plays as Jay Wilkerson caught a 52-yard touchdown and they led 13-0 after a missed extra point.
Athens fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Heritage’s offense got back to work and made the Hornets pay as Cullen Stone ran in for the two-yard TD run and the Jags had the 21-0 lead after two points were added.
Athens punted again and Heritage used another quick drive to build the score to 27-0 after Haydon Wiginton’s 59-yard TD catch and a failed two point attempt.
Athens then had their best drive so far as Cam McDonald returned the kickoff to around midfield, the Jag defense was called for a unsportmanslike penalty and it was finished with a six-yard touchdown run by Taylor as the Hornets now trailed 27-7 with 8:01 until halftime.
The Jags faced their first fourth down of the night, but Wiginton made a big catch and moments later, Cade Sumbler punched it in on a one-yard score and Heritage led 34-7 with 4:07.
Miller punched in his second touchdown run with 1:30 until the break for the 41-7 score.
On the next Athens drive, Taylor picked up his second touchdown as he found a hole and took off for 50+ yards and the Hornets trailed 41-14.
After Heritage made it 48-14 with a long TD pass, Taylor picked up his third touchdown on a kickoff return and Athens trailed 48-21.
Two more Jag touchdowns, including a fumble return at the buzzer, put Heritage ahead 62-21 at halftime.
The Hornets tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half, but that would be it as Heritage kept their foot on the gas pedal and won, 75-42.
The Hornets drop to 4-3 and 0-2 in district. Next Friday, they look to bounce back as they travel to the Quinlan Ford Panthers at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.