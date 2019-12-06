The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets were home on Thursday and Friday to begin the three-day Athens invitational.
HORNETS
The Hornets played Waelder in their opener and though Athens hung with the Wildcats, Waelder controlled the game from start to finish, en route to the 62-52 defeat.
As the Wildcats opened with the 6-3 lead, a 9-0 run built their lead to 15-3.
With Waelder up 22-9, the Hornets closed the first quarter with three straight baskets to trim it to 22-15.
Rowdy Godwin cut it to 22-17 with a pair of free throws before the Wildcats used four points and led 26-17.
Athens closed the first half with a 10-5 stretch, along with five points from Grant Wood, and trailed 31-27 at halftime.
A Wildcat three-pointer built the lead to 34-27 before a Hornet 6-3 stretch trimmed the lead to 37-33.
The teams exchanged eight scores to close the third quarter, with Landry Nelson scoring the last five Hornet points of the period to make it 46-42.
The Wildcats started the fourth with six straight and led 52-42. Connor Woodard and Derek Killingsworth’s respective baskets made it 54-46 with 2:15 to go, but Waelder would never look back as they held off Athens late for the 62-52 victory.
In their second game on Friday afternoon, Athens took Westwood to overtime at 49-49.
Marcos Navarro put Westwood ahead, 52-49, with his three-pointer before Nelson’s three-pointer and Killingsworth’s basket put the Hornets ahead, 54-52.
That would be it as the Panthers used a 7-2 run to close the game and they defeated Athens, 59-56.
LADY HORNETS
The Lady Hornets played their first action of the tournament on Friday morning against Texas City after West Rusk did not make the trip due to a medical emergency regarding their coach.
As Athens led 9-7 in the first quarter, they closed the period with an 8-2 run and led 17-9.
The second quarter belonged to the Lady Hornets as they used a 23-15 stretch to lead 40-25 at halftime.
As Haley Moore and and Tahjea Smith cut the lead to 40-29, Hallie Williams and Bre’nya Barker combined for six points and Athens led 46-29.
When it was cut to 46-33 thanks to Amauri Wyatt and Logan Ramey, Corian Hudson, Janessa Kiser and Mimi McCollister built the lead to 52-33 after the third quarter and never looked back as they defeated the Stingarees, 73-54.
The Hornets resumed action with a third game on Friday afternoon while the Lady Hornets play again Saturday at 11 a.m. If they win, they advance to the championship at 5 p.m.
