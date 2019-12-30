The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets returned from Christmas and continued tournament play this past weekend in LaPoynor and Kaufman respectively.
The boys took on LaPoynor and Fairfield on Friday and Ferris on Saturday while the girls faced South Garland and Scurry-Rosser on Friday and Paris and Dallas Christian on Saturday.
HORNETS
Against the Flyers, LaPoynor took the 12-6 first quarter lead. The Hornets put up 14 in the second, but the Flyers dropped 19 and led 31-20 at the break.
After an evenly played third quarter, LaPoynor kept the lead at 45-33 thanks to a 14-13 edge.
With a 15-10 run in the fourth, the Flyers closed the game for the 60-43 win.
Against Fairfield, Athens ran out to the 12-0 lead before the Eagles dropped 17 straight points and led 17-12 after the first quarter.
The Hornets used a 16-14 edge in the second and trailed 31-28 at halftime.
Athens came out and put up eight straight to lead 36-31 before Fairfield used another big run with 13 straight to lead 44-36 going into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets outscored them 12-11 in the fourth, but the Eagles won, 55-48.
The Ferris Yellowjackets defeated Athens in their third game, 74-58. The Hornets went 0-3 in LaPoynor.
LADY HORNETS
The Lady Hornets had no problem against the Lady Colonels, racing out to the 21-9 lead in the first, a 36-14 halftime lead and never looking back in a 72-20 rout of South Garland.
Against Scurry, it was a tighter contest, but the Lady Hornets were able to pull off the narrow 33-29 victory.
Against Paris, the Lady Wildcats held the 11-8 lead after the first quarter.
Paris outscored Athens in the second, 18-13, and led 29-21.
The Lady Cats held the 16-7 edge in the third quarter to lead 45-28.
The Lady Hornets went on a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough as Paris kept the lead and won, 54-48.
In the fourth game against Dallas Christian, the Lady Chargers won, 55-44, giving Athens a 2-2 record in Kaufman.
The Hornets (4-12) host Big Sandy on Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. while the Lady Hornets (13-7) go to Kerens Tuesday at 2 p.m.
