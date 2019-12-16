The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets both resumed play on Friday and Saturday at the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro and Frankston Invitational respectively, as the boys lost to Chapel Hill, defeated Buffalo and fell in a rematch with Sunnyvale while the girls handled Neches and fell to LaPoynor in the Frankston championship game.
HORNETS
Chapel Hill opened with the 20-11 lead in the first quarter. The Bulldogs played their best quarter in the second, scoring 21 and holding Athens to nine points as they led 41-20 at halftime.
After a tight third quarter, Chapel Hill kept the lead at 63-37. The Hornets outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth, 18-6, but it wasn’t enough as Chapel Hill won, 69-55.
Against Buffalo, the Hornets set the tone early by jumping out to the 19-9 first quarter lead. The Bison responded with a 17-14 run in the second quarter and trailed 33-26 at the intermission.
The third quarter was kept in the single digits by both sides with a defensive showing. Athens used a 9-2 stretch and led 42-28. The Hornets never looked back as they defeated Buffalo, 58-43.
In the finale against Sunnyvale, the Raiders held off the Hornets in a thriller, 46-45. Athens went 2-3 at the GETSO.
LADY HORNETS
Athens led against the Lady Tigers, 21-14, before setting the tone with a 21-5 second quarter and the 42-19 halftime lead. They held Neches to 17 total points in the second half en route to the 80-36 rout and advancing to the championship game.
Against LaPoynor, the Lady Hornets jumped out to the 13-6 lead. In the second quarter, the Lady Flyers answered back with their 18-13 run and trailed at the half, 26-24.
Both teams put up 19 points in an evenly played third quarter and Athens held the narrow 45-43 advantage. In a thrilling fourth quarter, the Lady Flyers were able to pull ahead and knock out Athens by the final score of 63-61, as they won the Frankston Invitational. The Lady Hornets had a great run in Frankston, going 3-1.
The Lady Hornets are home on Thursday at 6 p.m. to host Elkhart while the Hornets host Jacksonville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Flyers host Neches on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
