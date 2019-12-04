Both of Athens High School’s basketball teams were on the road Tuesday night, with the Hornets taking on Corsicana and the Lady Hornets at Crandall.
HORNETS
The Hornets led most of the game against the Tigers, until a number of turnovers and missed free throws held them back late as the Tigers rallied for the 45-41 defeat.
“We played better than we have so far, but for the late game situations, we didn’t take care of business,” said coach Cliff Thompson.
LADY HORNETS
The Lady Hornets led 17-10 after a tight first quarter. Athens raced out to the 30-16 halftime lead with a 13-6 edge in the second quarter.
With an evenly played third, with both teams dropping 13, Athens kept the lead at 43-29.
The Lady Hornets never looked back as they went on to win, 56-43.
Mimi McCollister led with 21 points plus a pair of three-pointers. Karlie Cook had nine points plus three three-pointers.
The Hornets drop to 0-4 and the Lady Hornets improve to 4-2. Both are back home starting Thursday for the annual Hornet Invitational.
The Hornets play Waelder at 3:30 p.m. while the Lady Hornets play West Rusk at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.