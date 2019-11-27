Hornets

The Athens Hornets resumed their season-opening four-game road trip in Kaufman on Tuesday afternoon, squaring off with the Lions.

Kaufman opened the game strong with the 22-9 lead after the first quarter and led 47-26 at the break.

After an evenly played third quarter, they led 64-42 and never trailed as they defeated Athens, 85-56.

The Hornets drop to 0-3 and resume action at Corsicana on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

They will open their home slate in the annual Athens Invitational on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. against Waelder.

