The Athens Hornets resumed their season-opening four-game road trip in Kaufman on Tuesday afternoon, squaring off with the Lions.
Kaufman opened the game strong with the 22-9 lead after the first quarter and led 47-26 at the break.
After an evenly played third quarter, they led 64-42 and never trailed as they defeated Athens, 85-56.
The Hornets drop to 0-3 and resume action at Corsicana on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
They will open their home slate in the annual Athens Invitational on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. against Waelder.
