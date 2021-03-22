The Athens Hornets wrapped up the non-district portion of its schedule Friday with an 8-0 loss to the Hudson Hornets at Athens Hornet Field.
Athens opens the District 14-4A portion of its schedule Tuesday at home against the Van Vandals. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Hornets (4-11-1) had a hard time figuring out the pitching of Hudson’s starter Delbert Graves and reliever Carson Courtney as the two combined for one hit, 11 strikeouts and four walks.
The scoring started for Hudson in the top of the first inning as Hank Warren smacked a double, scoring Collin Ross.
After a scoreless second inning, Hudson added another run in the third as Ross scored on a passed ball. In the top of the fourth inning, Graves reached on an error by the third baseman scoring Collin Spencer for the 3-0 lead.
Hudson added another run in the top of the fifth as Warren had his second RBI with another double scoring Ashton Grissom.
Tyler Dickerson would add another run for Hudson in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout scoring Blake Slaga for the 5-0 lead.
The last three runs came in the top of the seventh on a passed ball, an RBI-single and a passed ball for the 8-0 finale.
Athens was led by Chris Wilson who went 1-for-3 with a single.
Trevor Deupree took the loss throwing a complete-game eight hitter. He had four strikeouts and two walks.
Hudson had multi-hit performances from Ross, Grissom, Warren and Graves.
Athens thumps Wills Point in District 14-4A opener
WILLS POINT – The Athens Lady Hornets opened up District 14-4A play with a dominating performance on the road at Wills Point.
Athens (11-8-1, 1-0) thumped the Lady Tigers, 24-1, in three innings Friday.
The Lady Hornets return to action Tuesday at Peg Cain Field against the Van Lady Vandals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., weather permitting.
In the win over Wills Point, Athens held a 6-0 lead after two innings before scoring 18 runs in the third inning to end the game in run-rule fashion.
Athens had five players score at least three runs. Those players were Cae Cae Sneed, Karlie Cook, Abby Garcia, Alexa Wilcoxson and Christina Woolverton.
Garcia went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, while Wilcoxson went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a home run.
Karlie Cook had a double and a triple, while Garcia and Woolverton had triple.
Sarah Lott picked up the victory with a complete-game two hitter. She had eight strikeouts with two walks with one unearned run.
Athens also recored 11 stolen bases led by Sneed with three. Wilcoxson, Kenzie Hair and Woolverton had two, while Garcia and Lexi Woods had one each.
