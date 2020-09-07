WAXAHACHIE – The Athens Hornets dominated the second half in a 48-20 victory over the Waxahachie Life Mustangs.
With the win, coach Zac Harrell’s team got their revenge on the Mustangs after last year’s loss in Waxahachie.
The win improves the Hornets’ record to 2-0 with a trip to Fairfield Friday. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
“The game is 100-percent on for next week,” Harrell said. “I have not even thought about Fairfield. We are going to celebrate this one and go to work and get ready for them.”
Here is the Sideline Review from last Friday between the Hornets and the Mustangs.
– For the second straight week, the Hornets’ proved in the second half that it is their time to shine. After taking a 14-7 lead on an interception by Gage Friedrich and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Ty Arroyo to Jarred Duff, Athens exploded for 34 points in the second half.
“It is our guys mindset. It is them buying into what we believe in and what the coaches are preaching,” Harrell said. “I have said this I don’t know how many times that we have the best coaching staff in the state of Texas. The coaches we have are as good as you are going to find on any level. We make great adjustments and the kids do a great job executing them.”
– In the keys to victory for the week, Harrell stressed being better than they were last week at each position, starting fast, not giving up the big plays, challenging the offensive line to play better and being selfless and being a great teammate.
The Hornets definitely showed that in meeting Harrell’s expectations.
“For the most part we met our keys for the week,” Harrell said. “We were definitely better, and the first key was to be better than we were last week. We were better in all aspect of the game, and that is what we are trying to do. Like I told them afterwards, we have a chance to get something going. We have to keep believing in one another and get better every day. It could be a special season.”
– The Hornets defense once again stepped up big against the Mustangs with three takeaways and solid defense from Connor Clay, Andrew Horn, Gage Friedrich and Cedric Lowe. The defense has been something Harrell has talked about all year under the direction of Flint Bigham. Fans can expect to see big things from this unit this year. Even with the Mustangs accounting for 359 yards of offense, Clay had 11 tackles and one fumble recovery, Horn had 10 tackles and a caused fumble and Lowe had seven tackles and one interception.
– The offense continues to fire on all cylinders with big play ability from sophomore quarterback Ty Arroyo, senior running back Nathan Sims and senior wide receiver Jarred Duff. The Hornets had 514 yards of offense with Sims rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Arroyo was 10-of-15 for 148 yards with one touchdown and Duff had six receptions for 108 yards and a TD. The Hornets had six players with carries and five different receivers caught passes.
– Special teams had another big night as Cesar Martinez went 6-for-6 on extra points. Long snapper Quentin Hensley, holder Timber Crouch and Martinez have definitely gained chemistry in the first two weeks.
For a preview of Friday’s Athens and Fairfield contest, check out the Thursday printed edition of the Athens Daily Review.
