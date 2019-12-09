The Athens Invitational continued this past weekend as the Hornets faced the Onalaska Wildcats and the Blooming Grove Lions while the Lady Hornets took on the Crandall Lady Pirates in the semifinals and the Wichita Falls-Rider Lady Raiders in the championship.
HORNETS
On Friday, with Athens leading 7-6, the Wildcats closed the first quarter with a 10-3 run and led 16-10.
As Lane Smith put Onalaska ahead 18-10, the Hornets used an 8-2 stretch and trailed 20-18 with 3:09 until halftime. Behind five points from Caleb Vasquez, the Wildcats led 28-20 at halftime during an 8-2 run of their own.
Steve Samak’s three-pointer made it 31-20 out of the break, but three-point plays from Rowdy Godwin and Jacorian Hemphill, along with two three-point plays from Landry Nelson, trimmed it to 37-32 during Athens’ 12-6 stretch.
As the Wildcats led 44-37, Godwin put in four straight and Athens trailed 44-41 with 57 seconds in the third quarter. Ryan Kratz’s basket gave Onalaska the 46-41 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The atmosphere was electric in the fourth quarter as Athens opened with an 11-2 run and rallied back to take the lead at 52-48 with five minutes to play. In that stretch, Nelson had five points and Grant Wood had four.
Onalaska tied it at 54-54 with 2:53 left, but the Hornets closed strong down the stretch, with clutch free throw shooting from Wood, Nelson and Hemphill, as they picked up their first win of the year in the 61-56 win over Onalaska.
They resumed play on Saturday morning against Blooming Grove and defeated them in a 62-56 victory in the consolation game, picking up a two-game winning streak.
LADY HORNETS
The Lady Hornets defeated the Crandall Lady Pirates on Saturday by the score of 51-44 and fell in the championship game to Rider, 62-54.
Both teams are at home Tuesday as the Lady Hornets host Mineola at 6 p.m. and the Hornets welcome Eustace at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.