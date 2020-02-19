Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.