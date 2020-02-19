The Athens Hornets hosted district foe Wills Point on Tuesday for Senior Night and the last game of the regular season with a potential playoff spot on the line.
Athens built a lead that they would never give up in the game, leading by nine points at halftime and going on to win, 60-52. However, the Hornets’ season came to a close when they did not get enough help to clinch a postseason berth.
Athens opened with the 8-2 lead. Wills Point cut the score to 12-10 after the first quarter following an 8-4 stretch.
Led by five points from Landry Nelson, Athens opened the second with a 13-4 run and led 25-14 with 3:30 until halftime.
Savion Kellum cut the lead to 25-18 with 2:25.
Cedric Lowe and Connor Clay built it to 29-18 with one minute left, but Jaquez Thompson made it 29-20 at halftime with two free throws.
Jacob Sanford and Gavin Cox trimmed the lead to 29-25 before Rowdy Godwin and Nelson built the it to 33-25. Wills Point responded with an 8-4 run and they trailed 37-33 with 2:37 in the third quarter.
With a 6-5 stretch, Athens led 43-38 going into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets used an 11-2 run to open the fourth and led 54-40. Rowdy Godwin led that stretch with five points.
Coby Bennett, Kellum and Thompson put together six straight Tiger points for Wills Point to trail 54-46 with 3:50 left to play.
Connor Woodard and Derek Killingsworth built the lead to 59-48 with 1:58. Thompson and Cox quickly cut the score to 59-52 with 18 seconds left, but that was it as Nelson sank one free throw and Athens closed the season at home with the 60-52 win.
Rowdy Godwin led Athens with 20 points.
Athens finishes the season at 8-18 and 4-6 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.