Athens’ Rowdy Godwin, Ethan Pace, Grant Wood, Ethan McGlaun, Ty Rayburn and Landry Nelson are joined by their head coach Cliff Thompson as they were honored for Senior Night on Tuesday before their home win against Wills Point.

 Photo by Toni Clay/Athens ISD

The Athens Hornets hosted district foe Wills Point on Tuesday for Senior Night and the last game of the regular season with a potential playoff spot on the line.

Athens built a lead that they would never give up in the game, leading by nine points at halftime and going on to win, 60-52. However, the Hornets’ season came to a close when they did not get enough help to clinch a postseason berth.

Athens opened with the 8-2 lead. Wills Point cut the score to 12-10 after the first quarter following an 8-4 stretch.

Led by five points from Landry Nelson, Athens opened the second with a 13-4 run and led 25-14 with 3:30 until halftime.

Savion Kellum cut the lead to 25-18 with 2:25.

Cedric Lowe and Connor Clay built it to 29-18 with one minute left, but Jaquez Thompson made it 29-20 at halftime with two free throws.

Jacob Sanford and Gavin Cox trimmed the lead to 29-25 before Rowdy Godwin and Nelson built the it to 33-25. Wills Point responded with an 8-4 run and they trailed 37-33 with 2:37 in the third quarter.

With a 6-5 stretch, Athens led 43-38 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets used an 11-2 run to open the fourth and led 54-40. Rowdy Godwin led that stretch with five points.

Coby Bennett, Kellum and Thompson put together six straight Tiger points for Wills Point to trail 54-46 with 3:50 left to play.

Connor Woodard and Derek Killingsworth built the lead to 59-48 with 1:58. Thompson and Cox quickly cut the score to 59-52 with 18 seconds left, but that was it as Nelson sank one free throw and Athens closed the season at home with the 60-52 win.

Rowdy Godwin led Athens with 20 points.

Athens finishes the season at 8-18 and 4-6 in district play.

