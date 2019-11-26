The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets were on the road on Monday for respective matchups at Commerce and Chapel Hill.
The Hornets dropped a tough matchup against the Tigers, 65-35.
The Lady Hornets trailed at halftime, 25-10, before outscoring the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter, 20-9, and trailed 34-30.
It was an evenly played fourth quarter, but Chapel Hill held on for the 51-44 win, snapping the Lady Hornets’ two-game winning streak.
The Hornets are 0-2 and the Lady Hornets drop to 2-2.
The boys resume action on Tuesday afternoon at Kaufman while the girls face Arp this Saturday at the Whitehouse Classic at a time to be determined.
