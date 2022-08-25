A bee-line of Brownsboro Bears fans figure to make the 16 miles west on State Highway 31 Friday for the clash with the Athens Hornets.
The kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Bruce Field for two teams entering 2022 on an optimistic note.
Athens had some shining moments in the scrimmage with Corsicana last Thursday, outscoring the Tigers 13-0 in the live quarter and are ready to get into regular season action.
"I feel that we executed pretty well in our two scrimmages," Athens Coach Zac Harrell said. "We feel good about how they played and the energy they played with.”
He said he’s happy that the Hornets made it to the opening week basically healthy.
"We held some out for precautionary reasons from the scrimmages, but going into this game Friday, we feel like we're 100% and ready to roll.”
Hornets fans can expect to see a lot of faces in the opener.
"There's still some positions where we are going to play multiple kids," Harrell said.
He plans on playing four cornerbacks, four safety's and eight or nine receivers.
"We plan on playing a lot of kids and keep our kids fresh," Harrell said. “It'll be a week-to-week process on whose starting."
Harrell said this looks to be by far the best Brownsboro team he's faced in his four years in Athens.
"They're a really good football team, especially at the skilled positions," Harrell said. "Their quarterback throws a really good ball. They have four receivers that played for them last year that are really good receivers. They're going a pose a big challenge for us."
The Bears, in coach Lance Connott's second season, hope to reverse the recent trend of Athens wins in the series. Athens registered a 41-7 win last August.
Connott said he likes the experience he has back, with a bundle of players who competed in district games last year and the bi-district round of the playoffs.
"We're pretty much set," he said. "We have a good feel of what we have."
Because of the Hornet's firepower, he thinks it will be important to get off to a good start at Bruce Field.
"They have and explosive offense and Arroyo does a good job," Connott said. "The defense will need to fly around and make plays."
Athens won the 2020 game, 42-28 and dominated in 2019, 33-14. The last time Brownsboro won was 42-29 in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.