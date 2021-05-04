Athens High School recognized the top athletes at the annual athletic banquet Tuesday at the Athens High School Auditorium.
Athletes were honored in 17 team sports during the banquet.
Seniors Drew Horn and Karlie Cook were named the Male and Female Athlete of the Year at the conclusion of the banquet.
“If we have athletes that can help other programs, then we want them to do that,” AHS Athletics Director Zac Harrell said. “These two athletes have done that and they have bought in to the philosophy and really trying to make the Hornets better in whatever they can possibly do.
“This athlete participated in three sports in football, baseball and track. He (Horn) was a leader on the football team and qualified for area in three events in track. We will miss him here as he continues his career at TVCC. She (Cook) was a leader in every sport and a great shooter on the court. She came out to the volleyball team for the first time in three years and competed at a high level.”
In football, Harrell handed out three awards as Connor Clay was named the Most Valuable Player, while Derek Killingsworth and Nathan Sims were named Co-Hornet of the Year.
In volleyball, Zoe Anderson was named the Most Valuable Player, while Abby Garcia was named the Hornet of the Year.
In girls cross country, Kelly Lopez was named MVP, while Ellissa Comeaux was named the Hornet of the Year. In boys cross country, Mich and Hardy Swann were named the Co-MVP, while Cashis Lee-Brown was named Hornet of the Year.
Taylor Allen was named the Most Valuable Player of the tennis team, while Angel Torres and Kelley Cephus was named Co-Hornet of the Year.
In girls basketball, Mimi McCollister was named as the Most Valuable Player, while Karlie Cook and Kenzie Hair was named Co-Hornet of the Year.
The boys basketball Most Valuable Player is Connor Woodard, while Derek Killingsworth was named Hornet of the Year.
In girls soccer, Josie Godwin was named MVP while Izabel Lopez was named Hornet of the Year. In boys soccer, Jesus Hernandez and Ty Arroyo were named the Co-MVP, while Diego Castillo was named Hornet of the Year.
In girls powerlifting, Lesley Medina was named as the girls MVP, while Rylann Hensley received the Hornet award. In boys powerlifting, Nathan Hall was named the MVP, while Caleb Clemmons received the Hornet award.
In golf, John Hayes was named MVP, while Connor Wilcoxson received the Hornet award.
The baseball Most Valuable Player is Juan Garcia, while Caleb Bennett received the Hornet award.
In softball, Abby Garcia and Jill Calkins were named Co-MVP, while Cae Cae Sneed received the Hornet award.
In girls track, Katelynn Harris was named MVP, while Halle Joseph received the Hornet award. In boys track, Micah Swann was named MVP, while Drew Horn received the Hornet award.
Trainer Rebecca Owen was named MVP, while Shelby McMichael received the Hornet award.
In cheerleading, Ellissa Comeaux was named MVP, while Kaylee Passons received the Hornet award.
In fishing, the Co-MVP’s are Logan Warnock and R.L. Epps, while Caleb Bomer and Reed Allen were named Co-Hornet award winners.
