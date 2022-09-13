Homecoming: Get in the spirit

Homecoming week has come to Athens. It's time to celebrate Hornets’ past while watching the Hornets of today.
I can guarantee you the Hornets of today are bigger and faster than the Athens players of a few years ago. That's true everywhere you go. But the games were quicker, with fewer passes and points scored. That left more time for the Homecoming dance that would follow the pigskin procession.
I got a taste of what homecoming is like these days on the sidelines last Friday at Rusk. The stands at Jim Swink Stadium were packed and there was a buzz of excitement on both sides of the field. The weather wasn't exactly cool, but I didn't feel like I was about to wilt, either.
When the homecoming court and their escorts walked by it appeared their makeup wasn't running and looked as if it would survive the pre-game presentation.
I remember well playing in the band at Mesquite as they crowned Linda Garner as our Homecoming Queen. She was a really friendly girl and funny too. I saw her picture in the old annual recently and it appeared she was also very young. High school seniors may appear to be just kids, but this time next year, they'll be in college or embarking on their new careers. In a few years they’ll be returning back for a Homecoming reunion.
One thing I noticed last Friday was even when Athens blew out to a 14 point lead after halftime, the Rusk fans didn't fold the tent, but kept cheering every good play by the Eagles, who eventually turned the momentum of the game in their favor. The fans were standing, stomping their feet and shouting when the Rusk kicker banged home the winning field goal, sending them home with a story they could tell for many Homecomings to come.
Athens fought hard but came up short – but wait – all is not lost. There is another game on the schedule this week. Kaufman is coming to call it's Athens' turn to fill the stadium with Homecoming spirit.
Excitement builds with a parade on Thursday. Then on Friday, Bruce Field will be the site of the Lions-Hornets match-up. The Athens alumni, fans and students have a chance to give their team that little extra push that Rusk got from their crowd last week.
Coaches have a bit of a mixed feeling about homecoming. All of that extra-curricular stuff can be a distraction, but the team may get a little pumped up for the game than they normally would for a non-district affair.
Scheduling Homecoming is a little tricky. One theory is to play a school you're pretty certain you can beat, so as to not spoil the celebration. At Mesquite, we usually played our Homecoming in October, against a district foe. My senior year, it would have been hard to find a school we could beat during that 1-9 season, let alone Garland or Highland Park.
Athens and Kaufman, on the other hand, looks like a pretty good match-up. I like the Hornets' chances of stinging the Lions and sending the crowd home with a nice Homecoming memory. It should be fun.
