The Brownsboro Bearettes pounded Alba-Golden as volleyball play resumed Tuesday, following a Labor Day holiday.
Brownsboro swept thee sets to take the road match. The Bearettes blitzed Alba-Golden early, winning the first set 25-6. Sets two and three went to Brownsboro by scores of 25-14 and 25-11.
Brownsboro ran their record to 15-5 with a visit to Mabank set for 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Things didn’t go as well for Cross Roads on the road against Wortham. The LadyCats lost 3-1. They rallied after dropping the first two sets 25-19 and 25-13 to take the third set 25-20. The final set was an overtime battle with Wortham finally winning 30-28.
Cross Roads is in a four team district and still a long way from district game. They’ll be off Friday, before traveling to Milford, Sept. 13.
Three county teams start district games on Friday. As in football, Eustace, Kemp and Malakoff are in the same district, but the rest of their district 18-3A lineup is much different.
The other teams in the loop are, Blooming Grove, Mildred, Palmer, Rice and Scurry-Rosser.
Eustace was off Tuesday, but Coach Tosha Spain’s crew opens district against Scurry Rosser at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
