The varsity Brownsboro Bearettes beat the Athens Lady Hornets, 76-13, in district play Tuesday evening in Brownsboro.
featured
High School Hoops: Bearettes top Lady Hornets, 76-13
- From Staff Reports Photos by Travis Tapley
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder trial delayed
- Man charged with sexual assault of a child
- Area schools announce closures
- Former East Texas teacher, co-owner of Gladewater Mirror dies in crash
- Utility companies aim to keep residents informed
- County COVID cases multiplying
- Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
- Athens Police Department promotes officers
- Democrats rally in Athens
- Local hero helps tornado ripped Kentucky
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.