Here are the Week 5 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
The Eustace at Malakoff District 8-3A, Division I opener is postponed. The game is rescheduled to Oct. 30 due to COVID-19.
Brownsboro at Rusk
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium in Rusk.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Greg Pearson. Rusk: Thomas Sitton.
Up Next: Brook Hill at Brownsboro, Friday, Oct. 2.
Player to watch: Brownsboro: Christian Tristan, Marcos Molina, Ty McKenzie, Ja’Tavien Sessions, Lane Epperson, Jaxyn Rogers, Shayden Jennings, George Vicente. Rusk: Landon Gates, Alex Jones, Joseph McGowan, Isiah Ward, Lane Gilchrist, Camden Hudnall, Chris Lawson, Caleb Ferrara, Tarrant Sunday, Owen McCown.
Quick hits: Rusk quarterback Owen McCown is the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. His brother Aiden also plays for the Eagles. … Brownsboro needs a big game out of quarterback Jaxyn Rogers and running back Marcos Molina. … The Bears at 1-2 picked up their first win last week over DasCHE Spartans during homecoming.
Atlas Rattlers at Cross Roads
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium in Cross Roads.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Atlas: Chris Connaughton
Up Next: Cross Roads at Rice, Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Player to watch: Cross Roads: Tryce Betts, Solomon Brown, Josh Perkins, Zachary Blain, Ethan Martin, Trevor Marquez. Atlas: Nathan Ashford, Ethan Lee-Davis, Noah Harrison, Mason Gillmore, David Martin.
Quick hits: The Rattlers come into the game at 0-3 overall after a 77-0 loss to Lake Country Christian in their last game on Sept. 18. … Atlas has been outscored 127-22 in three games this season. … The Bobcats are 0-4 following a 34-12 loss to Dallas Gateway last week at home. This is the final game of a three-game home stand for the Bobcats. … Next week, the Bobcats play on a Thursday night at Rice.
Kemp at Teague
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lion Stadium in Teague.
Coaches: Kemp: Lee Wilkins. Teague: Donnie Osbourne.
Up next: Kemp at Fairfield, Friday, Oct. 2.
Players to Watch: Kemp:Tanner Mullins, Alec Mullins, Trent McBride, Gabe Jarvis, Ty Roberts, Blake Welch, Nathan Pringle, Paul Ebbert, Dustin Tuttle, Laramie Greathouse, Collin Boyle. Teague: Neimar Herrod, Juan Bernal, Sebastian Carter, Luke Stacks, Josh Perez, Jarrett Bodine, Jake Callahan.
Quick hits: This is the District 7-3A, Division I opener for both schools. … The Lions struggled during the non-district schedule going 0-4 being outscored 125-30 in the first four games. … Kemp picked up its first victory last week with a 20-12 victory over Blooming Grove.
Mabank at Lindale
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium in Lindale.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Lindale: Chris Cochran.
Up next: Palestine at Mabank, Friday, Oct. 2.
Players to Watch: Mabank: Landry Johnson, Stevie Montgomery, Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Braxton McCabe, Ty Reedy, Dylan Case, Dahltyn McKinley. Lindale: Jordan Jenkins, Airik Williams, Jaret Allen, Sam Peterson, Jessie Hamelinck, D.J. Walton, Jacob Seekford, Kieler Miller, Jaymond Jackson.
Quick hits: This is the District 9-4A, Division I opener for both schools. … Airik Williams is a player to watch for the Eagles after recording three interceptions in one quarter against the Van Vandals earlier this season. … Quarterback Sam Peterson is another player the Panthers will need to contain Friday in Lindale. … The Panthers will rely on the arm of Dahltyn McKinley and receiver Landry Johnson.
Leverett’s Chapel at Trinidad
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field in Trinidad.
Coaches: Trinidad: Aaron Colvin. Leverett’s Chapel:
Up next: Campbell at Trinidad, Saturday, Oct. 3 (homecoming)
Players to Watch: Trinidad:Braydon Dickey, Lance Davis, Clayton Pierce, Juell Hathaway, Walker McClintock, Eli Satcher, Kobi Fletcher, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Allen Torres. Leverett’s Chapel: Alexis Chavez, Jonah Shepherd, Darren Brown, Mikey Dennis, Jonathan Peery, Dequincy Brown.
Quick hits: The Lions come into the game with a record of 2-1 following last week’s 33-12 loss to Fannindel. … According to sixmanfootball.com, Trinidad is a 45-point underdog to Leverett’s Chapel. … Trinidad is currently 0-4 under first-year coach Aaron Colvin as they have been outscored 230-58. … Next week, the Trojans have their Homecoming contest against Campbell at 6:30 p.m.
