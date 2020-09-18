Here are the Week 4 recaps for the Henderson County area schools from Friday.
Athens 62, Wills Point 21
ATHENS – The Athens Hornets went perfect during the non-district schedule with a 62-21 victory over the Wills Point Tigers during Homecoming at Bruce Field.
Athens (4-0) returns to action Friday as they open District 9-4A, Division I play at home against the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. The Senior Night kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bruce Field in the final game of a two-game home stand.
The Hornets held a 41-14 lead at the break and added a Nathan Sims TD run, a TD run by Ty Arroyo and a 66-yard TD reception by Jarred Duff in the second half.
The Homecoming court for 2020 at Athens High School is AHS Homecoming Queen Alondra Robles, Princess Jasmin Lora, Sophomore Duchess Selena Zepeda and Freshman Duchess Marilyn Murillo.
For the Sideline Review between Athens and Wills Point,
Brownsboro 55, DasCHE Spartans 16
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
BROWNSBORO – After having their third football game canceled, the Brownsboro Bears scheduled a private school DasCHE from the metroplex. The Bears homecoming was a spectacular 55-16 victory. “Our guys had fun tonight because they got to play. All this rescheduling has our players and coaches not knowing when or who we’ll play,” stated Bears coach Greg Pearson.
The first half started out as a blowout with the Bears scoring 27 first period points. The only blemish was a blocked extra point returned by Andrew Harper for two points.
The Bears Ja’tavian Sessions scored two touchdowns on runs of two and five yards. Kyle Nichols ran 15 yards for another touchdown. Marcos Molina and Shayden Jennings scored the other two touchdowns. Molina ran it in from 15 yards out and Jennings sprinted 61 yards. Jorge Vicente kicked four extra points to up the Bears score to 34. Harper was a one man wrecking crew for the Spartans. He scored on defense for two points. He threw a 51 yard touchdown pass to Vince Minotti. He also intercepted a Bear pass and returned it 36 yards to end the scoring at halftime with the Bears ahead 34-16. Outstanding players going into halftime we’re Harper definitely for the Spartans and Nichols, Ty McKenzie, and Mickey Ray for the Bears. The second half started off with a fine defensive stop for the Bears. Then McKenzie broke off a 49 yard burst for six points. Vicente kicked the point after, and it was turn out the lights at 41-16. Dellis Tate got into the scoring act for the Bears. He scooted 14 yards for the touchdown. Vicente added the extra point and a 48-16 lead. The final score of the night was a 79 yard scamper for the Bears. Payton Stephenson, who was a stalwart on defense all night, put on the jets and out ran everyone to paydirt. Vicente kicked his seventh extra point making the final score 55-16. The Bears (2-2) travel to Rusk next week. Dallas Gateway 34, Cross Roads 12 CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats dropped to 0-4 overall with a 34-12 loss to Dallas Gateway Friday at Rock Tower Stadium. The Bobcats return to action Friday against the Atlas Rattlers at Rock Tower Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Eustace 43, Scurry-Rosser 13
EUSTACE – The Eustace Bulldogs evened their record at 2-2 with a 43-13 victory over the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats Friday at the Boneyard.
The contest was Homecoming and Senior Night for the Bulldogs.
With the loss, Scurry-Rosser dropped to 2-2 overall.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open District 8-3A, Division I play Friday at Malakoff for the Tigers Homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
For more on this game,
Kemp 20, Blooming Grove 12
KEMP – The Kemp Yellowjackets picked up their first victory of the year with a 20-12 win over the Blooming Grove Lions.
Kemp (1-3) opens District 8-3A, Division I play with a trip to Teague to face the Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Malakoff 49, West Rusk 7
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
NEW LONDON – The Malakoff Tigers went on the road on Friday night to New London, taking on the 0-2 West Rusk Raiders, for their first road contest since week one.
The Tigers looked to bounce back from a high-scoring 56-32 home loss to Trinity Christian.
The Raiders kicked off their home schedule in this contest, seeking their first win after road losses at Sabine and Mineola.
Jamie Driskell’s squad took care of business on this trip, as the Tiger offense took advantage of the winless Raiders to flex their muscles and put up a season-high 49 points in a 49-7 rout.
Malakoff (2-2) returns home Friday at 7:30 p.m. to host their rival Eustace Bulldogs for Homecoming and open District 8-3A, Division I play.
Mabank 34, Van Alstyne 7
VAN ALSTYNE – Mabank was forced to make a late change to its schedule as they were originally playing Canton following a cancellation on Wednesday.
Mabank (3-1) picked up the game against the Van Alstyne following a cancellation between the Panthers and Gainsville.
Mabank is scheduled to open District 9-4A, Division I play Friday at Lindale. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bynum 75, Trinidad 38
BYNUM – Head coach Aaron Colvin Trindad Trojans dropped to 0-4 on the year with a 75-38 loss to Bynum Friday.
Trinidad returns to Trojan Field Friday as they host Leverett’s Chapel. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
