Troup at Brownsboro (game is now canceled due to COVID-19)
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bear Stadium in Brownsboro.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Greg Pearson. Troup: John Eastman.
Up Next: Brownsboro at Rusk, Friday, Sept. 25.
Player to watch: Brownsboro: Christian Tristan, Marcos Molina, Ty McKenzie, Ja’Tavien Sessions, Lane Epperson, Jaxyn Rogers, Shayden Jennings, George Vicente. Troup: Brayden Ves, Nate Picker Pin, Anthony Salgado, Charles Boyd, Kaden Mahoney.
Quick hits: This game is Homecoming for the Brownsboro Bears. … The Bears lost a tough one to Waxahachie Life 21-14, while Troup is 1-2 following a 49-14 loss to Bullard last week. … The Bears will need to pay attention to quarterback Trevor Padia, who is a dual-threat quarterback.
Dallas Gateway at Cross Roads
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium in Cross Roads.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Dallas Gateway: Darrin Widemon.
Up Next: Atlas Rattlers at Cross Roads, Friday, Sept. 25.
Player to watch: Cross Roads: Tryce Betts, Solomon Brown, Josh Perkins, Zachary Blain, Ethan Martin, Trevor Marquez. Dallas Gateway: Kourtney Ellis, Jaylin Patterson, Datravon Lake, Yul Lynch, Deontae Booker, Kevin Jackson, Keylon Johnson, Jonathan Hollaway.
Quick hits: The Chargers come in with a record of 2-1 following a 26-0 victory over Newman International Academy last week. … The Bobcats are looking to break a losing streak dating back to the 2017 season when they finished 1-9. … Friday’s game is the middle game of a three-game home stand for the Bobcats.
Scurry-Rosser at Eustace
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Boneyard in Eustace
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Scurry-Rosser: Jeff Cleveland.
Up next: Eustace at Malakoff, Friday, Sept. 25.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos. Scurry-Rosser: Preston Johnson, Jaxon Jones, Terrell Blanton, Trey Wheeler, Koby Johnson, Emilio Gutierrez.
Quick hits: This game is Homecoming for the Eustace Bulldogs. … Friday’s game is the final game of the non-district schedule for the Bulldogs. … The Wildcats come in at 2-1 following a 21-14 victory over Kemp last week. Eustace looks to even it’s record heading into a tough district campaign next week.
Blooming Grove at Kemp
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Yellowjacket Stadium in Kemp.
Coaches: Kemp: Lee Wilkins. Blooming Grove: Ervin Chandler.
Up next: Kemp at Teague, Friday, Sept. 25.
Players to Watch: Kemp:Tanner Mullins, Alec Mullins, Trent McBride, Gabe Jarvis, Ty Roberts, Blake Welch, Nathan Pringle, Paul Ebbert, Dustin Tuttle, Laramie Greathouse, Collin Boyle. Blooming Grove: Josh Glasco, Jalen Coleman, Matthew Beacon, Colton Nicholson, Timmy Hamilton, Kelton Bell, Bryson Fisher, Carter Grant, Trent Nicholson, Kian Long.
Quick hits: The Lions head to Kemp with a 2-1 record following a 28-7 loss to West last week. … Kemp looks to pick up it’s first win of the year and will need a complete game to take down the Lions. … Beacom and Hamilton will be players to watch in the Blooming Grove backfield.
Malakoff at West Rusk
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, 10705 Main St in New London, TX.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. West Rusk: Nick Harrison.
Up Next: Malakoff at Eustace, Friday, Sept. 25.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. West Rusk: Alvaro Cortez, Keldon Johnson, Jimmie Harper, Jamal Ford, Jeremiah Edwards, Andon Mata.
Quick hits: This is only the third time the Tigers and West Rusk have faced each other in the history of the series. … West Rusk won both meetings in the 1970s. … The Tigers look to even up their record at 2-2 against a Raiders team that is currently 0-2 on the season. … This is the Tigers final non-district game before district starts next week against the Eustace Bulldogs. … The game next week is Homecoming for the Tigers.
Mabank at Canton, (canceled due to COVID). Mabank now playing Van Alstyne Friday in Van Alstyne.
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Norris Birdwell Stadium in Canton.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Canton: Casey Hubble.
Up next: Mabank at Lindale, Friday, Sept. 25.
Players to Watch: Mabank: Mabank: Landry Johnson, Stevie Montgomery, Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Braxton McCabe, Ty Reedy, Dylan Case, Dahltyn McKinley. Canton: Chris Cade, Braden Hawkins, Kale Shaw, Jake Brock, JaBraylon Pickens.
Quick hits: The Eagles had a shootout last week with Caddo Mills in a 57-47 loss to fall to 1-2 on the year. … Mabank improved to 2-1 overall with a 42-0 victory over the Wills Point Tigers at Panther Stadium. Mabank running back Kirby Hargett, quarterback Dahltyn Mckinnley and wide receiver Landry Johnson had big games last week for the Panthers.
Trinidad at Bynum
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bulldog Stadium, 704 Tolliver Avenue in Bynum.
Coaches: Trinidad: Aaron Colvin. Bynum: Josh Conner.
Up next: Leverett’s Chapel at Trinidad, Friday, Sept. 25.
Players to Watch: Trinidad:Braydon Dickey, Lance Davis, Clayton Pierce, Juell Hathaway, Walker McClintock, Eli Satcher, Kobi Fletcher, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Allen Torres. Bynum: Eric Williams, Christian Williams, Darrell Tovar, Dawson Dubose, Skyler Brisco, Eli Abrego.
Quick hits: Trinidad is looking for its first win of the season under first-year coach Aaron Colvin following a 48-0 loss to Oakwood last week. … The Bynum Bulldogs are 0-2 following a 75-29 loss last week to Morgan.
