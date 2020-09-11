Here are the Week 3 recaps for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Athens 48, Fairfield 0
FAIRFIELD – The Athens Hornets continued their perfect season Friday with a 48-0 victory over the Fairfield Eagles.
The Hornets (3-0) lost to Fairfield, 45-25, last year in Fairfield. The Eagles had won the last four meetings between the two schools.
Athens returns to action Friday for homecoming against the Wills Point Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with the unveiling of a brand new video board and score board at Bruce Field.
Fairfield (0-2) had its first game since Week 1 after a COVID-19 scare forced them to cancel their contest last week against Brownsboro.
In the victory, Athens held a 36-0 lead at the half and scored twice in the second half on a 39 yard run by Nathan Sims and a Cedric Lowe punt return.
This was the first shutout for the Hornets this season.
Waxahachie Life 21, Brownsboro 14
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
BROWNSBORO – On a much cooler Friday night, the Brownsboro Bears and Life Waxahachie Mustangs played intense football. The final score was 21-14 in favor of the Mustangs.
Brownsboro Head Coach Greg Pearson said,” We sure needed that game. It’s harder since we led the whole game. They were extremely fast, but our guys stuck with the game plan, and played hard.”
Drawing first blood was Ty McKenzie with a 4 yard touchdown run for the Bears. Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point with 10 minutes to go in the first half. The Mustangs came right back on a 69 yard pass play from Del McCoy to Jaren Mann. The Bears struck paydirt again on a 7 yard blast from JaTavien Sessions. Vicente again added the extra point to extend the Brownsboro lead to 14-6.
The final score of the half was Mann again for the Mustangs. A spectacular 59 yard run followed by Dominique Vidrine’s extra point made the halftime score 14-13, in favor of he Bears.
In the first half Mann was the man for the Mustangs, both offensively and defensively.
While the offensive line of Magrill, Arthur, Cofer, Hernandez, Tristan, Clague, and Hardin did some great things for Brownsboro, Dallis Tate made some outstanding plays for the Bears defense.
The second half was a true defensive struggle. Four goal line stands, two by the Mustangs and two by the Bears. Both teams had drives but the defenses really upped their play in the red zone.
In the final two minutes Mann for the Mustangs broke for his third touchdown of 30 or more yards. McCoy ran in the two point conversion for a 21-14 advantage. The only time the Mustangs led the whole game.
Next Friday the Bears (1-2) host Troup for homecoming and the Mustangs (1-2) host Caddo Mills.
Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill 56, Malakoff 32
MALAKOFF – It was a high-scoring affair between the Malakoff Tigers and Trinity Christian Cedar Hill Friday at Tiger Stadium.
In the end, Trinity Christian came away with a 56-32 victory over the Tigers to drop coach Jamie Driskell’s team to 1-2 on the season.
The Tigers head to West Rusk Friday in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Mabank 42, Wills Point 0
MABANK – The Mabank Panthers improved to 2-1 on the season with a shutout victory over the Wills Point Tigers Friday at Panther Stadium.
Mabank begins a two-game road trip Friday as they travel to Lindale to face the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Rio Vista 57, Cross Roads 8
CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats had another tough outing in a 57-8 loss to Rio Vista Friday at Rock Tower Stadium.
The Bobcats (0-3) returns to action Friday as they host Dallas Gateway. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. from Rock Tower Stadium.
Palestine Westwood 50, Eustace 28
PALESTINE – The Eustace Bulldogs ran into a talented team Friday in a 50-28 loss to the Westwood Panthers Friday at Panther Stadium.
Eustace (1-2) returns to the Boneyard Friday as they host the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Scurry-Rosser 21, Kemp 14
SCURRY – The Kemp Yellowjackets dropped their third straight contests of the year in a 21-14 loss to the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats Friday in Scurry.
Kemp (0-3) is scheduled to host Blooming Grove Friday at Yellowjackets Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Oakwood 48, Trinidad 0
OAKWOOD – The Trinidad Trojans were shutout at the hands of the Oakwood Panthers Friday in Oakwood.
Head coach Aaron Colvin’s Trojans (0-3) return to Trojan Field Friday for a contest against Leverett’s Chapel. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
