Here are the Week 3 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
Waxahachie Life at Brownsboro
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bear Stadium in Brownsboro.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Greg Pearson. Waxahachie Life: Micah Stanley.
Up Next: Troup at Brownsboro, Friday, Sept. 18.
Player to watch: Brownsboro: Christian Tristan, Marcos Molina, Ty McKenzie, Ja’Tavien Sessions, Lane Epperson, Jaxyn Rogers, Shayden Jennings, George Vicente. Waxahachie Life: Christopher Gillespie, Brent Arnold, Jalen Mann, Tony Evans, Jamal Whitman, Jeremiah Fultz, Sevin Butler.
Quick hits: The Bears (0-1) will face a Waxahachie Life team that put up 359 yards and only 14 points against Athens last week. … This will be the first game for the Bears since the Highway 31 championship after losing two games last week due to COVID related situations. … This is also the home opener for the Bears.
Rio Vista at Cross Roads
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium in Cross Roads.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Rio Vista: Kasey Black.
Up next: Atlas at Cross Roads, Friday, Sept. 25.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Tryce Betts, Solomon Brown, Josh Perkins, Zachary Blain, Ethan Martin, Trevor Marquez. Rio Vista: Hunter Carpenter, Ethan Cumins, Noah Petty, Mason Findley, Brent Hoffman, Antony Perez, Wyatt Johnson, Grady Gregg, Taylor Pritchett, Hunter Andrews.
Quick hits: Carpenter is a player to watch on defense after recording 81 tackles, 16 for loss and six sacks last year. … The Bobcats played a Saturday game last week against Texas Wind in Reisel. … Cross Roads is 0-2 looking for it’s first win under coach Daniel Pierce. … The Rio Vista Eagles are 2-0 on the year with wins over Santo 14-7 and Granger, 35-14.
Eustace at Palestine Westwood
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Westwood Panther Stadium, 1812 Panther Road in Palestine.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Westwood: Richard Bishop.
Up next: Scurry-Rosser at Eustace, Friday, Sept. 18.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos. Westwood: Coy Elton, Donovan Barrett, Tremelle Rhodes, De’Anthony Thomas, Devonte Downie, Kylance Parish, Kamran Savage, Matthew Gomez.
Quick hits: In last week’s victory over Lone Oak, Eustace was led by junior running back Jake Haney. Haney had TD’s of 70, 80 and 54 yards. … Quarterback Paxton Schwartz found pay dirt on a 2 yard sneak to close out the Bulldog scoring. … The Panthers are 1-1 following a 29-22 loss to Buffalo last week. … Rhodes and Parish will be players to watch in the rushing attack for the Panthers.
Kemp at Scurry-Rosser
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Wildcat Stadium in Scurry. 8321 S. State Highway 34, Scurry, TX.
Coaches: Kemp: Lee Wilkins. Scurry-Rosser: Jeff Cleveland.
Up next: Blooming Grove at Kemp, Friday, Sept. 18.
Players to Watch: Kemp:Tanner Mullins, Alec Mullins, Trent McBride, Gabe Jarvis, Ty Roberts, Blake Welch, Nathan Pringle, Paul Ebbert, Dustin Tuttle, Laramie Greathouse, Collin Boyle. Scurry-Rosser: Preston Johnson, Jaxon Jones, Terrell Blanton, Trey Wheeler, Koby Johnson, Emilio Gutierrez.
Quick hits: The Yellowjackets look to get their first win of the season following the 36-6 loss to Mabank last week in the Cedar Creek Rivalry. … They face a team currently 1-1 following a 28-21 loss to Quitman last week. … The Yellowjackets have averaged 6.5 points per game in the first two games this season. Scurry-Rosser is averaging 17.5 points per game this season.
Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill at Malakoff
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tiger Stadium in Malakoff
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. TCA-Cedar Hill: Andre Hart.
Up Next: Malakoff at West Rusk, Friday, Sept. 18.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. TCA-Cedar Hill: Shedeur Sanders, Kavion Williams, Emari Matthews, Quentin Pollard, Elijah Bowser, Jordan Williams.
Quick hits: Sanders is a four-star quarterback and the son of offensive coordinator Deion Sanders. He has already committed to Florida Atlantic University. Sanders has led the Tigers to three consecutive TAPPS Division 2 high school football championships. … TCA has played three games in Mississippi, Tennessee and San Antonio already heading into Friday’s contest. … Peace currently has four touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
Mabank at Wills Point
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Ken Autry Davis Field. 785 Wingo Way in Wills Point.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Wills Point: Tommy Poynor.
Up next: Mabank at Canton, Friday, Sept. 18.
Players to Watch: Mabank: Mabank: Landry Johnson, Stevie Montgomery, Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Braxton McCabe, Ty Reedy, Dylan Case, Dahltyn McKinley. Wills Point: Aaron Hardman, Donovan Edwards, Seneca Lister, Yahir Amaro, T.J. Holland, Seth Resnick, Jacob Gonzales, Holden Fletcher.
Quick hits: Mabank found its offense last week in a 36-6 victory over the Kemp Yelllowjackets, and will look to build on that this week against Wills Point. … The Tigers are 0-2 on the year following a 41-10 loss to Mineola last week. … Looking for the Panthers defense to play big in this contest to get to 2-1 on the year.
Trinidad at Oakwood
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Panther Field, Front Street in Oakwood.
Coaches: Trinidad: Aaron Colvin. Oakwood: Tommy Tritz.
Up next: Trinidad at Bynum, Friday, Sept. 18.
Players to Watch: Trinidad:Braydon Dickey, Lance Davis, Clayton Pierce, Juell Hathaway, Walker McClintock, Eli Satcher, Kobi Fletcher, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Allen Torres. Oakwood: Cooper Edgemon, Ca’Darius Whitt, Isaiah Jacobs, Zackery Nickerson.
Quick hits: The Trojans will have to figure out a way to contain the speed of Jacobs and Edgemon Friday night. …. First-year coach Aaron Colvin is still looking for his first victory as a head coach. … The Panthers are only playing eight games this season, and are 1-0 following a 38-12 victory over Fruitvale last week.
