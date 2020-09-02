Here are the Week 2 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
Brownsboro at Fairfield
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium, 631 Post Oak Road in Fairfield.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Greg Pearson. Fairfield: John Bachtel.
Up Next: Brownsboro vs. Waxahachie Life, Friday, Sept. 11.
Player to watch: Brownsboro: Christian Tristan, Marcos Molina, Ty McKenzie, Ja’Tavien Sessions, Lane Epperson, Jaxyn Rogers, Shayden Jennings, George Vicente. Fairfield: Tyler Smith, Dylon Rushin, Dane Allman, Max McBean, Hayden Hale, Avery Patterson, Dayran Harris, Eli Martin, Logan Walker, Bosque Monico, Luke Latham, Braiden Barrett, Jonathan Garcia.
Quick hits: The Bears look to bounce back following a 42-28 loss to the Athens Hornets in the Highway 31 championship last week. … Fairfield lost to Rusk, 42-14 in it’s opener Friday at home. The Eagles will need to figure out how to contain Kyle Nichols and Shayden Jennings as both teams look to even their record at 1-1.
Cross Roads at Texas Wind.
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: 1600 Lake Air in Waco.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Texas Wind: Phil Trice.
Up next: Rio Vista at Cross Roads, Friday, Sept. 11.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Tryce Betts, Solomon Brown, Josh Perkins, Zach Blain, Ethan Martin, Trevor Marquez. Texas Wind: Jaylon Trim, Jeremy Sessions, Hayden Dildy, Ryan Cook, Gabe Pregrine, Evan Bolton, Drake Grimes, Eli Kennedy, Ethan Bolton.
Quick hits: Cross Roads looks to find some rhythm after suffering a 44-12 loss to the Dasche Spartans last week at home. … Hico defeated Texas Wind, 33-6, in it’s opener last week. … This will be the first time the two teams have played each other as both teams look to even their record at 1-1 overall.
Lone Oak at Eustace
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Boneyard, Eustace
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Lone Oak: Larry McFarlin.
Up next: Eustace at Westwood, Friday, Sept. 11.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos. Lone Oak: Zak Isenburg, Jacob Jackson, Austin Ramm, Ethan Adair, Kason Haynes, Mariano Rincon, Kam Robinson, Matthew Hitchcock, Aaron Porter.
Quick hits: The Bulldogs look to bounce back after a tough loss to Blooming Grove, 17-14, last week in coach Monty Leaf’s first game at the helm. … The Buffaloes had a 2-0 win over Winona in the opener. … The Eustace offense had eight turnovers in the loss to Blooming Grove with four fumbles and four interceptions.
Mabank at Kemp
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Yellowjacket Stadium in Kemp.
Coaches: Kemp: Lee Wilkins. Mabank: Zach Hudson.
Up next: Kemp at Scurry-Rosser. Mabank at Wills Point, Friday, Sept. 11.
Players to Watch: Kemp:Tanner Mullins, Alec Mullins, Trent McBride, Gabe Jarvis, Ty Roberts, Blake Welch, Nathan Pringle, Paul Ebbert, Dustin Tuttle, Laramie Greathouse, Collin Boyle. Mabank: Landry Johnson, Stevie Montgomery, Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Braxton McCabe, Ty Reedy, Dylan Case, Dahltyn McKinley.
Quick hits: The Cedar Creek Lake Rivalry resumes Friday with both teams looking to even their record at 1-1. … The Panthers lost to Bullard, 17-12, while the Yellowjackets lost 35-7 to Palmer. … Both offenses look to find their rhythm in a highly contested rivalry. … The Panthers won last year’s contest, 48-0, in Mabank.
Van at Malakoff
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tiger Stadium in Malakoff
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Van: Jarred Moffatt.
Up Next: TCA-Cedar Hill at Malakoff, Friday, Sept. 11.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. Van: Javonta Thomas, Mauricio Herrera, Manny Moore, Adrian Cortes, Zion Dunn, Jackson Rainey, K.D. Erksine, Luca Kozhev, Braden Bradshaw, Will Braswell, Britton McKinney, Mason Moffatt, Caleb Otten, Kolby Kirk, Ryder Shoquist.
Quick hits: The Vandals opened up the season last week with the Palestine Wildcats in a 33-7 victory … The Tigers lost a heart breaker in overtime, 31-24 as Malakoff had a fumble near the goal line on fourth down. … The Tigers’ will need to find a way to stop Javonta Thomas, who had a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown last week. Thomas made 10 grabs for 114 yards, had seven carries for 62 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass. … In the history of the Malakoff-Van series, the Vandals hold an 8-2 lead with the last meeting in 1997 with a 48-7 victory for the Vandals.
Trinidad at Penelope
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Wolverine Field, 309 Avenue D in Penelope.
Coaches: Trinidad: Aaron Colvin. Penelope: Randall Ballew.
Up next: Trinidad at Bynum, Friday, Sept. 11.
Players to Watch: Trinidad:Braydon Dickey, Lance Davis, Clayton Pierce, Juell Hathaway, Walker McClintock, Eli Satcher, Kobi Fletcher, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Allen Torres. Penelope: Kennon Redden, Louis Perez, Isaiah Garcia, Julius Moreno, Jose Herrera.
Quick hits: Penelope (1-0) took care of Morgan 48-0 in it’s opener last Thursday. … The Trojans’ had a 58-14 loss to Tyler HEAT in the opener. … This is the first time the two teams have met since 2015 when Trinidad won, 73-24.
