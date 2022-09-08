High School Football Standings Class A, 2A, 3A

Overall Dist. PF PA
District 8-3A
Groesbeck 2-0 0-0 69 14
Eustace 2-0 0-0 55 42
Malakoff 1-1 0-0 45 28
Teague 0-2 0-0 43 67
Fairfield 0-2 0-0 23 78
Kemp 0-2 0-0 35 83
Mexia 0-2 0-0 33 142
This Week’s Games: China Spring at Mexia;
Madisonville at Fairfield; Eustace at Blooming
Grove; Groesbeck at Marlin; Malakoff at Salado;
Centerville at Teague
District 7-2A, Division I
Overall Dist. PF PA
Itasca 2-0 0-0 86 20
Axtell 1-0 0-0 40 21
Cross Roads 2-0 0-0 78 40
Cayuga 1-1 0-0 38 32
Rio Vista 1-1 0-0 61 70
Italy 0-2 0-0 46 69
Kerens 0-2 0-0 34 101
This Week’s Games: Mildred at Kerens;
Bruceville-Eddy at Cross Roads; Cayuga at
Colmesneil; Dawson at Axtell; Itasca at
Frost; Crawford at Rio Vista; Mart at Italy
District 9-A, Divison II
Overall Dist. PF PA
Oakwood 2-0 0-0 102 06
Apple Springs 1-1 0-0 63 36
Fannindel 0-2 0-0 44 113
Trinidad 0-2 0-0 31 120
This Week’s Games: Oakwood at Aquilla;
CHANT HomeSchool at Fannindel; High Island
at Apple Springs; Trinidad at Mount
Calm
