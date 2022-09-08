High School Football Standings Class 4A

District 9-4A, Division I
Overall Dist. PF PA
Athens 2-0 0-0 82 45
Lindale 1-1 0-0 57 41
Palestine 1-1 0-0 65 71
Chapel Hill 0-2 0-0 44 74
Henderson 0-2 0-0 57 75
Jacksonville 0-2 0-0 27 75
Kilgore 0-2 0-0 36 85
This Week’s Games: Athens at Rusk; Lindale
at Van; Livingston at Palestine; Greenville at
Chapel Hill; Henderson at Marshall; Crandall
at Jaksonville; Pine Tree at Kilgore
District 8-4A, Division I
Overall Dist. PF PA
S.Springs 2-0 0-0 55 23
Anna 2-0 0-0 93 69
Community 1-1 0-0 21 36
Kaufman 1-1 0-0 34 62
Mabank 0-1 0-0 22 28
Paris 0-2 0-0 14 73
This Week’s Games: Sulphur Springs at
Hallsville; Kaufman at Terrell; Sanger at Community;
Van Alstyne at Anna; Brownsboro at
Mabank; Paris at Gilmer
District 8-4A, Division II
Overall Dist. PF PA
Rusk 2-0 0-0 88 24
Van 2-0 0-0 51 31
Carthage 2-0 0-0 96 32
Center 2-0 0-0 107 48
Brownsboro 1-1 0-0 70 54
Bullard 1-1 0-0 63 64
Canton 1-1 0-0 71 89
This Week’s Games: Canton at Caddo Mills;
Bullard at Quinlan Ford; Athens at Rusk, Lindale
at Van; Brownsboro at Mabank; North
DeSoto at Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.