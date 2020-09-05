Here are the Week 2 football recaps for the Henderson County area schools from Friday night.
Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 20
WAXAHACHIE – After a 14-7 lead at the half, the Athens Hornets dominated in the second half to take a 48-20 victory over the Waxahachie Life Mustangs Friday night.
The Hornets opened the first half scoring on a 43-yard interception return by Gage Friedrich and a 34-yard pass from Ty Arroyo to Jarred Duff for the 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
In the second half, Athens had touchdowns by two touchdowns by JeCorey Roberts and one by Nathan Sims and Daniel Stanley.
The Hornets (2-0) return to action Friday as they travel to Fairfield to face the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Brownsboro games canceled
The Brownsboro Bears (0-1) had two games canceled in the matter of two days as Fairfield and Sweetwater have canceled its games against the Bears.
Brownsboro was scheduled to face Sweetwater Friday in Aledo, but that game was canceled early Friday morning.
The original game against Fairfield was canceled on Wednesday due to a COVID-19 situation.
The Bears are scheduled to face the Waxahachie Life Mustangs Friday at Bear Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Eustace 32, Lone Oak 7
EUSTACE – First-year Eustace coach Monty Leaf picked up his first win with a 32-7 victory over the Lone Oak Buffaloes Friday at the Boneyard.
Eustace (1-1) travels to Palestine to face the Westwood Panthers Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Mabank 36, Kemp 6
KEMP – The annual Cedar Creek Lake Rivalry went the way of the Mabank Panthers 36-6 Friday at Yellowjacket Stadium.
The two teams were unable to play their game in 2018 due to inclement weather, and last season the Panthers defeated Kemp, 48-0.
Mabank (1-1) returns to action Friday at Wills Point, while Kemp (0-2) travels to Scurry-Rosser. Both games are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Malakoff 43, Van 13
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Tigers kicked off their home schedule on Friday night as they hosted the Van Vandals, looking to bounce back after a tough 31-24 overtime loss at Grandview a week ago.
Behind an offensive breakout by the Tigers and the defense making key stops, Malakoff took the three-possession lead at halftime and never looked back, cruising to a 43-13 home win.
Van went three-and-out to start and Brandon Nations picked up a sack on the opening drive.
After a catch by Nathan Jones to Van’s 29-yard line, the Tigers struck first with Riggin Smith’s touchdown catch and led 7-0.
After another Vandal punt, Darion Peace punched in his 19-yard touchdown run with 7:28 in the first quarter and the lead was 15-0 after two points.
Van responded with 49 seconds on Javonta Thomas’ big 53-yard TD catch and trailed 15-7.
With 5:23 until halftime, Peace recorded his second touchdown run and fourth on the season with a 23-yarder and Malakoff led 22-7.
Karter Fuller blocked the ensuing Vandal punt and the Tigers had possession at Van’s 26. After an 18-yard run by Duce Hart, Takeenan Langley clocked in an eight-yard touchdown run to lead 29-7 with 2:18.
With over two minutes until the break, Brayden Bradshaw’s catch to the Tiger 12 set up a 12-yard TD reception by Thomas and the Vandals trailed 29-13 at halftime after a failed extra point.
Malakoff opened the second half with a drive deep into Van’s red zone and punched it in with Duce Hart’s three-yard touchdown run to lead 36-13, which would be the score going into the fourth quarter.
To start the fourth, Malakoff recorded a touchdown by Langley, his second of the night, and led 43-13. That would be the final score on a night when Malakoff got to flex their offensive muscles and the defense halted the Vandal offense that put up 33 points on Palestine last week.
Malakoff (1-1) will have another early-season test this Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill Tigers, who are led by senior quarterback and Florida Atlantic commit Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend and hall of famer Deion Sanders. Trinity Christian opened their season two weeks ago with a 49-14 rout at Knoxville (TN) Catholic on a nationally-televised game on ESPN.
Penelope 50, Trinidad 6
PENELOPE – The Trinidad Trojans had another tough defeat with a 50-6 loss to the Penelope Wolverines Friday in Penelope.
The Trojans (0-2), under first-year coach Aaron Colvin, continue a three-game road trip Friday when they travel to Oakwood. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
