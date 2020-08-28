The 2020 season kicked off Friday night with highly contested matchups all across the county.
Here is a recap of the Henderson County area teams with full coverage of the Athens, Eustace and Malakoff games to be published in the Tuesday edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Athens 42, Brownsboro 28
ATHENS – The 19th overall meeting in the history of the series went the way of the Athens Hornets at Bruce Field.
The Hornets (1-0) picked up a 42-28 victory to keep the Highway 31 championship trophy at Bruce Field for another year.
In the third meeting of the Highway 31 championship, Athens now holds a 2-1 lead in the series.
The two teams have met the past five seasons, and Athens is 4-1 in those meetings.
Athens sophomore quarterback Ty Arroyo had a big night for the Hornets with four of their touchdowns on runs of 37, nine, 46 and 54 yards.
Brownsboro held a 14-7 lead at the half and trailed 28-21 with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Athens travels to the Waxahachie LifeMustangs next week, while Brownsboro hosts the Fairfield Eagles. Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
For a full recap on the Athens and Brownsboro contest, check out the Tuesday edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Dasche 41, Cross Roads 12
CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats opened up their outlaw schedule with a 41-12 loss to the Dasche Spartans Friday at Rock Tower Stadium.
The Bobcats (0-1) travel to Texas Wind next week with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14
EUSTACE – The home opener for first-year coach Monty Leaf ended with a 17-14 loss to the Blooming Grove Lions Friday at the Boneyard.
Eustace (0-1) returns to the Boneyard to face the Lone Oak Buffaloes next week. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
For a full recap on the Eustace and Blooming Grove contest, check out the Tuesday edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Palmer 35, Kemp 7
PALMER – The opener for coach Lee Wilkins and the Kemp Yellowjackets did not go off the way the Yellowjackets hoped in a 35-7 loss at Palmer.
Kemp (0-1) hosts the Mabank Panthers in the Cedar Creek Lake Rivalry at 7:30 p.m.
Grandview 31, Malakoff 24 OT
GRANDVIEW – The Malakoff Tigers fought hard but came up just short in a 31-24 loss to Grandview Friday at Grandview.
Grandview's defense with a goal-line stand to win it in overtime for the second straight win over the Tigers. Grandview beat Malakoff 14-13 last year in Malakoff during the regular season.
The Tigers (0-1) have their home opener next week against the Van Vandals at 7:30 p.m.
Bullard 17, Mabank 12
MABANK – Head coach Zach Hudson and the Mabank Panthers dropped their home opener at Panther Stadium with a tough 17-12 loss to the Bullard Panthers.
The Panthers (0-1) travel to Kemp next week for the Cedar Creek Lake Rivalry at 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT 58, Trinidad 14
TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Trojans had a tough opener to the season under first-year coach Aaron Colvin.
In the home opener, Tyler HEAT won 58-14 to give Colvin his first loss as a head coach.
The Trojans (0-1) return to action next week as they travel to Penelope. The Wolverines defeated Morgan, 48-0, in their opener Thursday.
