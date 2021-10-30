Here are the Week 10 finals for the Henderson County area schools. The Brownsboro Bears were open this week in preparation for the season finale at the Van Vandals for the District 7-4A, Division II title.
THURSDAY
Cross Roads 44, Blooming Grove JV 0
CROSS ROADS — The Cross Roads Bobcats crushed the Blooming Grove junior varsity Lions in a 44-0 shutout Thursday at Rock Tower Stadium.
Cross Roads (5-4) will look to finish the season above .500 for the second straight year as they travel to Palmer Thursday in the season finale.
FRIDAY
Kilgore 42, Athens 13
By Joe Elerson
KILGORE — The tough district season continued for the Athens Hornets Friday in a 42-13 loss to the Kilgore Bulldogs.
Athens was in contention at the break trailing 21-7, before Kilgore went on a 21-6 run in the second half to put the game away.
With the win, the Bulldogs are 8-1 overall and tied for first with Lindale at 5-0 in District 9-4A, Division I play. Kilgore travels to Lindale Friday to decide the district championship following the Eagles 52-23 victory over the Palestine Wildcats Friday in Palestine.
Athens is 4-5 overall and 0-5 in district play with one game remaining. The Hornets have Senior Night at Bruce Field Friday against the Mabank Panthers at 7:30 p.m.
In the first half, Kilgore opened the scoring as junior running back Isaiah Ross scored on a 13-yard run with 7:14 remaining in the first. Chris Baldazo booted the PAT good for the 7-0 lead.
Athens countered with a two-yard sneak by junior quarterback Ty Arroyo with 2:30 remaining in the first. Zsaid Inestroza booted the PAT good to tie the game at 7.
Ross scored his second TD of the game, this time from 2-yards out with 1:27 remaining in the first. Baldazo booted the PAT good for the 14-7 lead.
The final score of the first half came with 9:40 remaining as junior quarterback Da’Marion Van Zandt found Jermaine Roney for a 40-yard reception. Baldazo booted his third PAT of the half for the 21-7 lead.
In the second half, Ross added his third touchdown on a 66-yard run with 11:34 remaining for the 28-7 lead. Baldazo booted the PAT good.
Athens cut the deficit to 28-13 as sophomore Jamauri Manning scored from 11-yards out. The PAT was blocked with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Ross then scored his fourth TD with 24 seconds remaining in the third on a 25-yard run. Baldazo booted the PAT to give Kilgore a 35-13 lead.
The final touchdown came with 11:30 remaining in regulation as Van Zandt found Roney on a 32-yard reception. Baldazo booted the PAT good for the 42-13 finale.
Malakoff 73, Kemp 0
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
KEMP — The Malakoff Tigers and Kemp Yellowjackets met at Jacket Field on Friday night for a district matchup in Kemp’s home finale.
In their last road game of the regular season, the Tigers remained in control from the opening kick as they took care of business against the Yellowjackets, 73-0.
After a huge run by Zack Studley on the Tigers’ opening drive, he punched in a rushing touchdown and Malakoff led 7-0.
Austin Massingill made it 14-0 on the second drive with his receiving touchdown from Judson Driskell.
Malakoff possessed the ball in Kemp’s red zone at the end of the first quarter. As the second quarter started, DK Rose punched in a three-yard touchdown run for the 21-0 lead.
On the next Yellowjacket drive, Malakoff picked up their first turnover as Doc Renberge strip-sacked Deacon Thompson and Rose recovered. Duce Hart caught a 13-yard touchdown and the score was 28-0 with 10:11 until halftime.
The Tigers got another fumble recovery and Hart’s second score was on a rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 35-0.
With 2:47 until the break, Kemp got their first stop thanks to an interception by Blake Peyton.
Corey Phillips took it to the house for a long rushing touchdown to make it 42-0 with 39 seconds.
The Tigers got a turnover on downs from Kemp and with one second to go, Juan Gonzales’ field goal was good to give Malakoff the 45-0 lead at the break.
The Tigers never looked back as they defeated the Yellowjackets by the final score of 73-0, winning six straight.
Malakoff (6-3; 4-0) closes the regular season at home Friday at 7:30 p.m. as they host Fairfield with a chance to clinch district, while Kemp (1-8; 0-4) wraps up their season on the road at Groesbeck at the same time.
Fairfield 40, Eustace 0
FAIRFIELD — The Eustace Bulldogs saw a second shutout in district play, this time at the hands of the Fairfield Eagles Friday.
With the loss, Eustace is now 5-4 overall and 1-3 in District 8-3A, Division I with one game remaining. They will host Teague Friday, while Fairfield is 4-5 overall and 2-2 in district play as they wrap up the season at Malakoff next week. Kickoff for both games is set for 7:30 p.m.
Eustace currently sits in fifth place in the district as Fairfield and Teague are tied at third with 2-2 district marks.
Mabank 28, Henderson 21 OT
MABANK — The Mabank Panthers needed overtime to keep a shot at a playoff spot alive with one game remaining.
With the 28-21 victory over Henderson, coach Zach Hudson’s Panthers are 6-3 overall and 2-3 in district play with one game remaining.
Mabank returns to action Friday as they travel to Bruce Field to face the Athens Hornets in the season finale. Kickoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers are currently tied with the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, who hold the tiebreaker over the Panthers following the 50-22 victory last week in Chapel Hill.
With the loss, Henderson is now 4-5 overall and 1-4 in district play as they host the Chapel Hill Bulldogs Friday.
Forestburg 39, Trinidad 25
FORESTBURG — The Trinidad Trojans had their highest point total of the year in a 39-25 loss Friday in Forestburg.
Trinidad (0-9 overall and 0-2 in District 10-A, Division II play) is scheduled to wrap up the season Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Ladonia Fannindel Falcons.
