High school baseball coaches from District 14-4A, including Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Van and Wills Point recently announced their 2020 All-District Team.
"We decided to give the seniors that gave so much one last honor," the coaches stated. "Good luck to you all and thank you for your contribution to our programs."
2020 14-4A All-District Baseball Team:
Athens: Brenden Brimage, Ryan Carnes, Kobe Grimes, Ty Rayburn, Presten Smith
Brownsboro: Caleb Booth, Dewey Conner, Colby Green, Kelton Jay, Michael McCallie, Jack McNulty, Alex Mendez, Noah Sissom, Gage Wehrmann, Cole Williams
Canton: Jared Hall, Dane Herrin, Adam Hudson, Jordan Humphrey, Colbey Johnson, Caleb Phillips
Mabank: Travis Donnell, Grant McManus, Jacob McRay
Van: Hoss Brewer, Jordan Butts, Jack Gardner, Grant Housden, Jeron Walker, Ry Woodard
Wills Point: Coby Bennett, Josh Brogdon, Gerardo Gonzalez, Dyllen Hoover, Josh Karr, Colby Mosley, Jaden Newton, Jacob Sanford, Derek Wimberly
