Here are the Week 1 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night. This is the regular season opener.
NOTE: The Palmer at Kemp game has been canceled for Friday night.
Grandview at Malakoff
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tiger Stadium
Listen and Watch: Malakoff Tigers Sports Network Youtube page.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Grandview: Ryan Ebner.
Up Next: Malakoff at Van.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Grandview: Kason English, Gavin Leftwich, Caleb Bayer, Brycen Davis, Garrett Holmes, Jayden Mangrum, Peyton Breton, Bryce Basham, Nathaniel Vargas, Luke Kirkpatrick, Coen Sanders.
Twitter size preview: This is the biggest contest in terms of the Henderson County area as the preseason No. 5 ranked Malakoff Tigers and No. 7 ranked Grandview Zebras battle at Tiger Stadium. … Both teams went 1-1 against each other last year with Grandview winning the opener, 31-24 in overtime. Malakoff gave Grandview a 24-21 loss in the playoffs in Waco.
Dasche at Cross Roads
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium in Cross Roads.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Dasche: Sam Raybourn.
Up next: Texas Wind at Cross Roads, Friday, Sept. 3.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez.
Twitter size preview: The Bobcats open up the final year of the outlaw schedule with a rematch of last year’s 41-12 loss to the Dasche Spartans. … Coach Daniel Pierce is counting on his leaders to make an impact in the home opener at Rock Tower Stadium.
Eustace at Blooming Grove
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lions Stadium – 212 W. Grady St. Blooming Grove, TX 76626.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Blooming Grove: Jeremy Grant.
Up next: Eustace at Lone Oak, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Blooming Grove: Kelton Bell, Timmy Hamilton, Jalen Coleman, Carter Grant, Kian Long, Trent Nicholson, Adam Tovar, De’marco Debrow, Noah Hutchinson, Levi Hopper Jr., Ben Baumgartner, Adam Sanchez, David Mirafuentes.
Twitter size preview: Year No. 2 under head coach Monty Leaf begins Friday with a big matchup on the road. … Expect to see fireworks as Eustace looks to get payback following a 17-14 loss last year in the opener.
Mabank at Bullard
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bullard Panther Stadium.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Bullard: Daniel Callaway.
Up next: Kemp at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Mabank: Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Raul Carrasco, Braxton McCabe, J.J. Flores, Cody Chapman, Aiden Wilkenson, Kyler Howeth, Sam Bowker, Dallas Smith. Bullard: Kade Verden, Blake Blain, Luke Williams, Kain Williams, Wyatt McCullough, Stevin Kemp, Case Bowman, Asa Rodberg, Cason Craig, Samuel Russo, Derek Degrate.
Twitter size preview: The Mabank Panthers look to get some revenge on the Bullard Panthers following a 17-12 loss last year in Mabank. … The Panthers will look to take advantage of a team returning on three offensive and two defensive starters from last year’s Bullard squad.
Tyler HEAT at Trinidad
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field in Trinidad
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren.
Up next: Penelope at Trinidad.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark.
Twitter size preview: The first game for new head coach Michael Warren sees the Tyler HEAT make their way to Trojan Field to open the year. … Trinidad will have a new look offense and need big play from Kasey Womack and Montez Shofner in the opener.
