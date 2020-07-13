Tom Underhill was a longtime member of the law enforcement family in Henderson County. As a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA, he served his 21 year career at Athens Police Department as Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Assistant Chief of Police.
He was loyal, dedicated and worked hard to make the department and the community a better place. One of his roles that he enjoyed was coordinating the golf tournament or the HCPOA, as he loved the game of golf.
Sadly, Tom passed away in 2003 after a brief but courageous battle with Leukemia.
The tournament is now named the Tom Underhill Memorial Golf Tournament. The funds that are raised continue his legacy of helping those in need.
Proceeds from this tournament every year benefit the HCPOA Scholarship & Education Fund.
Please see Sponsorship and Team Registration Forms in the comments of the Facebook event page. For more information please call 903-677-6321 or 903-677-6331.
Annual Tom Underhill Memorial Golf Tournament & Fundraiser
Friday, September 11 at the Pinnacle Golf Club
200 Pinnacle Drive
Mabank, TX
Registration and range open at 7 a.m.
Shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m.
Format is four player scramble
Entry is $75 per golfer or $300 per team and includes green fee, cart tax, range balls, lunch and one raffle ticket
