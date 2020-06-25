A scorecard playoff determined the winning team to be Blake Williamson (TVCC), Daniel Pierce (Cross Roads) and Brett Zamzow (Cross Roads). Firing an 11-under 61, the winning threesome tied the team of Chris Frederick (Guest), Sherard Poteete (TVCC), Eddie Kite (TVCC) and Phil Hicks (Tyler Morning Telegraph). Both teams recorded pars on Hole No. 1 but the winning team birdied the last 8 holes on the front 9 to claim the scorecard playoff … All three members of the winning team won for the first time, raising the number of participants who have been on the championship team at least one time to 92 in 33 years …The 10-team field was separated by 8 strokes from the top spot to the bottom … Third place went to the team of Joey Worley (Guest), Cannon Earp (Fairfield), Harold Jones (TVCC) and Brad Burnett (TVCC) with a 62 … Former Malakoff High School assistant principal James Bass was announced as the 20th recipient of the C. O. Phillips Memorial Award, which is presented each year to an ambassador for golf in the memory of former Malakoff Junior High School C.O. Phillips, who was an avid golfer and multi-year participant in Coaches Playday. He died in the summer of 2000 … Prior to the start of the tournament, a moment of silence was held in memory of former Henderson County Junior College head football coach Jim Owens. The one-time champion of the event and a winner of the Phillips award died July last year … The tournament was played in overcast conditions with no rain … The event was played at The Pinnacle for a fifth straight year and 10th time overall. The first Coaches Playday was held there in 1988 … The tournament was sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College and the Athens Daily Review.
A scorecard playoff made the team of (from left) Blake Williamson (TVCC), Daniel Pierce (Cross Roads) and Brett Zamzow (Cross Roads) the winning team in the 33rd Annual Coaches Playday Monday morning at The Pinnacle. The winning team fired an 11-under 61, which included 8 birdies on the front nine. The event drew 39 participants and had 10 teams. (Travis Tapley photo).
Former Malakoff High School assistant principal James Bass was announced as the 20th recipient of the C. O. Phillips Memorial Award, which is presented each year to an ambassador for golf in the memory of former Malakoff Junior High School C.O. Phillips, who was an avid golfer and multi-year participant in Coaches Playday. He died in the summer of 2000. Making the presentation was tournament director and TVCC Sports Information Officer Benny Rogers. (Travis Tapley photo).
The second-place team in the 33rd Annual Coaches Playday was (from left) Eddie Kite (TVCC), Chris Frederick (Guest), Sherard Poteete (TVCC) and Phil Hicks (Tyler Morning Telegraph). The foursome shot an 11-under 61 and lost in a scorecard playoff. (Travis Tapley photo).
A 10-under 62 maded the team of (from left) Cannon Earp (Fairfield), Joey Renea Worley (Guest), Harold Jones (TVCC) and Bradley Burnett (TVCC) the third-place team in the 33rd Annual Coaches Playday. (Travis Tapley photo).
••••••
33RD ANNUAL COACHES PLAYDAY RESULTS
Blake Williamson-Daniel Pierce-Brett Zamzowऀ28-33—61
Chris Frederick-Sherard Poteete-Eddie Kite-Phil Hicksऀ31-30—61
Joey Worley-Cannon Earp-Harold Jones-Brad Burnettऀ31-31—62
Chuck Chapman-David Reese-Steve Green-Tres Winnऀ34-29—63
Jeff Thorpe-Bill Mullins-Mondo Renteria-Jim Thorpeऀ32-32—64
Michael Landers-Cody Hopkins-Jerry King-Doug Stegerऀ31-34—65
Chris Powers-Steve Tardiff-Don McSpadden-Jean McSpaddenऀ31-34—65
Russell Tapley-Carl Tapley-Blake Bryan-Joe Elersonऀ33-34—67
Ronny Snow-John Trammell-Dale Norris-James Bassऀ34-34—68
Eddie Arthus-Benny Rogers-Troy Scott-Robby Robertsonऀ33-36—69
Special Events
C.O. Phillips Memorial Award – James Bass
Putting Contest – Chris Frederick
Closest To The Hole No. 2 – Blake Williamson
Longest Putt Made Hole No. 3 – Sherard Poteete
Closest To The Hole No. 7 – Don McSpadden
Closest To The Hole No. 10 – Mondo Renteria
No. Participants: 39
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.