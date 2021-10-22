The 2021 Athens Country Club Men’s Club Champions were crowned as Alex Hammac Jr., Alex Hammac and Landon Reece won the titles.
In the championship flight, Hammac, Jr. tied with Steven Smith at 146, but was named the champion. Hammac won the first flight with a score of 156, while Reece won the second flight at 161.
In the championship flight, Clif Van Cleave and John Passmore tied for third at 147, Ed Gatlin and Trevor Moeller tied for fifth at 148, Mike Reece was seventh at 153 and Greg Harris was eighth at 155.
Mark Ramsey was ninth at 156, Ernie Grubbs was 10th at 157 while Cary Morton, Michael Esparza and Nathan Grayson tied for 11th at 160.
In the first flight, Kevin Hayes was second at 159, Gary McCauley was third at 162, Dan Mandeville was fourth at 166 and John McQueary was fifth at 168.
Bobby Knott was sixth at 174, Bob Herrington was seventh at 177, Alan Shelton was eighth at 178 and Shea Phillips was ninth at 189.
In the second flight, Robert Gross was second at 165, Jesse Phinney was third at 172, Mike Denson was fourth at 174 and Sambo Sewalt was fifth at 179. Terry Fleming finished sixth at 185, Patrick Clark was seventh at 186 and Chris Lamance was eighth at 193.
