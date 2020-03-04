SUPERLATIVES
MVP — Kentoya Woods, JR. Brownsboro
Co-OFFENSIVE MVP — Macy Rucker, Sr. Van and Mimi McCollister, JR. Athens
DEFENSIVE MVP — Mekhayia Moore, SO. Brownsboro
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — Shameir Quimby, FR. Canton
SIXTH MAN — Alexis Rumbo, SR. Brownsboro
COACH OF THE YEAR — Tony Wood, Brownsboro
FIRST TEAM
Athens — Karlie Cook, SR.
Brownsboro — Paris Miller, SR.
Canton — Olivia Norrell, SR.
Mabank — Lauren Carter, SO.
Van — Gracie Brewer, SR. and Skylar Savage, JR.
SECOND TEAM
Athens — Hallie Williams, SR.
Brownsboro — Allie Cooper, SO.
Canton — Kayden Prox, JR., Ashley Riffe, SR. and Amari Welch, FR.
Mabank — Drew Neighbors, JR.
Van — Brooklyn Allison, SR.
Wills Point — Kinley Collins, SO.
HONORABLE MENTION
Athens — Bre'nya Barker
Brownsboro — Shakayla Warren and Ellie Hawkins
Mabank — Laney Davenport, Lainey Kirkland, Madi Reneau, Carley Sapp and Savannah Wagner
Van — Emma Lou Brown-Smith and Ellie Hawkins
Wills Point — Addison prather, KyAnn Collins and Angelina Fields
ALL-ACADEMIC
Athens — Karlie Cook, Tamara Lewis, Aspen Odom and Hallie Williams
Brownsboro — Allie Cooper, Mekhayia Moore, Tori Hooker, Paris Miller, Rebecca Rumbo, Allee Parker, Bayli Hooker, Alexa Soong, Shakayla Warren, Kentoya Woods, Alexis Rumbo and Laura Escamilla
Canton — Madison Baugh, Averie Cantrell, Kori Nicklas, Olivia Norrell, Kayden Prox, Darby Pruitt, Ashley Riffe and Amari Welch
Mabank — Lauren Carter, Laney Davenport, Maddie Wagner, Madi Reneau, Halle Partridge, Carley Sapp and Savannah Wagner
Wills Point — Addison Prather, KyAnn Collins, Kirsten Hatten, Savannah Harrison, Marissa Fields, Kinley Collins, Angelina Fields and Taylor Dyess
