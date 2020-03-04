Basketball

SUPERLATIVES

MVP — Kentoya Woods, JR. Brownsboro

Co-OFFENSIVE MVP — Macy Rucker, Sr. Van and Mimi McCollister, JR. Athens

DEFENSIVE MVP — Mekhayia Moore, SO. Brownsboro

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — Shameir Quimby, FR. Canton

SIXTH MAN — Alexis Rumbo, SR. Brownsboro

COACH OF THE YEAR — Tony Wood, Brownsboro

FIRST TEAM

Athens — Karlie Cook, SR.

Brownsboro — Paris Miller, SR.

Canton — Olivia Norrell, SR.

Mabank — Lauren Carter, SO.

Van — Gracie Brewer, SR. and Skylar Savage, JR.

SECOND TEAM

Athens — Hallie Williams, SR.

Brownsboro — Allie Cooper, SO.

Canton — Kayden Prox, JR., Ashley Riffe, SR. and Amari Welch, FR.

Mabank — Drew Neighbors, JR.

Van — Brooklyn Allison, SR.

Wills Point — Kinley Collins, SO.

HONORABLE MENTION

Athens — Bre'nya Barker

Brownsboro — Shakayla Warren and Ellie Hawkins

Mabank — Laney Davenport, Lainey Kirkland, Madi Reneau, Carley Sapp and Savannah Wagner

Van — Emma Lou Brown-Smith and Ellie Hawkins

Wills Point — Addison prather, KyAnn Collins and Angelina Fields

ALL-ACADEMIC

Athens — Karlie Cook, Tamara Lewis, Aspen Odom and Hallie Williams

Brownsboro — Allie Cooper, Mekhayia Moore, Tori Hooker, Paris Miller, Rebecca Rumbo, Allee Parker, Bayli Hooker, Alexa Soong, Shakayla Warren, Kentoya Woods, Alexis Rumbo and Laura Escamilla

Canton — Madison Baugh, Averie Cantrell, Kori Nicklas, Olivia Norrell, Kayden Prox, Darby Pruitt, Ashley Riffe and Amari Welch

Mabank — Lauren Carter, Laney Davenport, Maddie Wagner, Madi Reneau, Halle Partridge, Carley Sapp and Savannah Wagner

Wills Point — Addison Prather, KyAnn Collins, Kirsten Hatten, Savannah Harrison, Marissa Fields, Kinley Collins, Angelina Fields and Taylor Dyess

