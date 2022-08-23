Bouncing across the internet the other day, I ran across a sports site that asked the question "Who was the greatest high school football player you ever coached?"
I've never been a coach, but I certainly have vivid memories of some of the players I've covered in the past 46 years. That includes hundreds of games in Texas and Oklahoma.
In games involving the Athens Hornets, the name Adrian Peterson comes to mind. He really put on a show against Athens his senior year. I didn't get to see him long that night because by halftime, he had rambled enough for his team to roll up more than 50 points. I still have vivid images of defenders trying to take him down in the open field.
Peterson's life and career have been, at times, filled with controversy, but on the field he had few rivals.
From Palestine, he went to Oklahoma where he gained 1,925 yards as a freshman. His NFL career placed him the fifth leading rusher of all-time heading into the 2022 season.
Athens fans will recall Barron Tanner, a powerhouse who dominated opposing linemen here about the time I arrived in the city. Tanner also went on to star at Oklahoma, then strung together a six-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. He was listed at 6 feet 3 and 360 pounds in his NFL days. His best year was in 2001, when he made 37 tackles for Arizona.
In the 80s, I covered a running back for the McKinney Lions, Randy Simmons, who appeared headed for a great college career before an injured knee slowed him down. He was like a high school version of Earl Campbell rambling for over 2,000 yards taking his team to the state finals in the Astrodome.
I broadcast that game, a loss to West Orange Stark, as well as some of their playoff games. I remember asking once coach how he could stop Simmons. He replied "Dig a trench at the 10 yard line."
Against Rockwall, Simmons broke a 99 yard run from scrimmage, the longest one I've called in any of my games.
After his senior year, Simmons signed with Texas A&M, but was slowed by the knee injury. He spent his college career behind Darrin Lewis, the Aggies' all-time leading rusher. Simmons averaged 5.3 yards per carry at A&M, gaining 766 yards in his career. His best year was 1990 when he gained 391 yards while averaging 7.3 per carry. Mark him down as what might have been.
The most famous player I covered might be quarterback Eric Bishop, when I was broadcasting the Terrell Tigers in the ‘80s. Bishop, the cousin of Kansas State star Michael Bishop, graduated in 1986 and converted from the football field to a career in entertainment. You've probably pegged him as Oscar winning actor, Jamie Foxx.
During the hundreds of games I spent in the press-box, I've seen many other players who may not have had NCAA Division 1, or NFL talent, but sparkled in the high school years. Those are the ones that have entertained us for so many Friday nights. No doubt the 2022 season will produce a few more.
