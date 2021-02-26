CROSS ROADS — The third meeting of the 2020-21 season between the No. 14-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers and Frankston Maidens turned out in the Maidens favor in the Class 2A, Region 3 quarterfinals Thursday night.
After losses by scores of 65-49 and 60-45, the Maidens pulled off the upset 59-55 at the Cross Roads Gymnasium and Special Events Center.
LaPoynor ends the year with a record of 20-5 overall as the runner-up in District 19-2A play. Frankston (13-6) moves on to the regional semifinals to face Douglass.
In the regional quarterfinal matchup, the Lady Flyers held a 13-7 lead after the first quarter as the defense held Frankston scoreless for the final 3:50 of the quarter.
The Maidens ended the drought with a layup by Brianna Looney with 7:40 remaining in the half for the 13-9 deficit.
LaPoynor took a 21-16 lead with 2:05 remaining as freshman Payton Maze scored on a layup. She ended the game with two points.
The Lady Flyers would take a 23-21 lead into the halftime as Frankston’s Maggie Caveness nailed two free throws with 50 seconds left.
In the second half, Frankston coach Christi Coker dialed up the right adjustments to force LaPoynor into foul trouble.
The Maidens went 8-of-17 from the charity stripe. The Lady Flyers went 14-of-23 from the line in the second half.
The start of the third quarter went back-and-forth until the 2:34 mark when Frankston’s Tia Billingsley found Abbie Ramsey for the layup and the 32-30 lead.
Frankston would got on a run to extend the lead to 39-30 with 1:20 remaining on a putback by Caveness. The Maidens would take a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter. In the final frame, LaPoynor got the game tied at 49 as Kitty Eldridge found Laura McClelland for a big 3-pointer with 4:08 remaining.
Frankston continued to put on the pressure and following a free throw by Brianna Looney would never surrender the lead the final 3:30 of the contest.
LaPoynor was led by senior Staci Whitehead with 19 points, while T’Mia Mitchell added 18.
Frankston was led by Caveness and Ja’Shalyn Hatton with 12 points each.
