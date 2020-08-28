Joe Martin, former head football coach at Mabank High School from 1990-1992, will be inducted into the Texas High School Sports Hall of Fame in Waco in the spring of 2021.
The date will be announced later.
He was head coach at Lake Dallas prior to his tenure in Mabank where his teams were in the playoffs both years.
Joe became head coach at Garland High School after leaving Mabank and won a state title there in the state’s largest classification at that time, Class 5A, before taking the same position at Allen High School, the largest school in the state.
His teams were winners at all four high schools year in and year out. Joe’s dad was also a coach and his sons are now football coaches. Josh Martin is the tight ends coach at SMU in Dallas and Ryan Martin is an offensive line coach at McKinney High School.
Joe has served a number of years as the Executive Director of Texas High School Coaches Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.