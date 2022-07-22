A former Lady Cardinal has returned home.
Christalah Lyons, who was a member of the Lady Cardinals’ NJCAA runner-up teams in 2016 and 2017, has assumed a basketball coaching assistant position at the college.
Lyons returns after spending her first two years in coaching at Pearl River Community College.
After a Lady Cardinal career in which she averaged 13.3 points as a freshman and 11.9 as a sophomore and helped the Lady Cardinals to a 61-10 record, Lyons went on to enjoy a successful two-year career at Kansas University. She earned All-Big 12 honors both seasons.
As a junior, she started all 30 games and led the team in scoring with a 14.8 average. She scored in double figures 27 times. Her senior season, she averaged 12.0 points per game, hit in double figures 17 times and was the only player to start every game.
Following Kansas, she played professionally in Romania for Olimpia CSU Brasov.
Lyons, a graduate of Skyline High School in Dallas, majored in communications at Kansas.
