Former Lady Cardinal Lexie Houston, a Brownsboro native who now plays volleyball as a middle blocker at Dallas Baptist, just landed a big accolade as she received the Lone Star Conference's Female Athlete of the Year. In addition, she was on the LSC's All-Conference Team.
She has won two straight Iron Patriot awards for her excellence on and off the court since she transferred from TVCC in January of 2018.
This season, DBU went 15-16 and 7-11 in conference, ending with a 3-1 loss to UT-Permian Basin in the conference tournament. Houston recorded 192 kills with an average of 1.73 per set, 283 digs with 2.53 per set and 90 blocks plus .81 per set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.