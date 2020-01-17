The NJCAA has announced its newest inductees into the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for the class of 2020.
A pair of former student-athletes join three prominent coaches in this year's class.
Nick Van Exel of Trinity Valley (TX), Jerry Venable of previous NJCAA-member Ferrum (VA), current Johnson County (KS) head coach Mike Jeffers, former Herkimer (NY) head coach John Alofs, and former Howard (TX) head coach and current Texas Tech assistant coach Mark Adams are the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame.
A two-year standout at Trinity Valley, Nick Van Exel used his time in Athens as a springboard to a remarkable professional career.
Van Exel's career at Trinity Valley began in 1989 and helped the Cardinals record 34 wins during his two-year tenure. A successful stint in Athens propelled the Kenosha, WI native to an opportunity with the Cincinnati Bearcats and head coach Bob Huggins. Van Exel's junior year saw the Bearcats reach the NCAA Final Four.
Van Exel powered the Bearcats to an Elite Eight finish as a senior and was a finalist for the Wooden Award, given annually to the top player in America.
A stellar collegiate career resulted in Van Exel's selection in the second round of the 1993 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Van Exel's professional career spanned 13 seasons across six NBA franchises that included an NBA All-Star selection in 1998.
Van Exel began a successful coaching career in 2009 at Texas Southern and has evolved into a current assistant position with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Van Exel joins former standout Eddie Robinson and head coach Leon Spencer as Trinity Valley alums inducted into the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.