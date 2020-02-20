A beloved icon of Athens High School football has passed away.
Dick Watt, the star running back of the Athens Hornets in the early ‘60s, died at his home at age 72 in Houston on Tuesday.
Watt was part of the 1964 Hornets, who, in addition to winning their district, were the only team to defeat the state champion Palestine Wildcats that year. He held a number of school rushing records at the time of his graduation.
After high school, Watt played college football as a defensive back at the University of Texas, where he was part of the 1968 team in his senior year that defeated Tennessee, 36-13, in the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns went 9-1-1 that season.
After college, Watt went on to become a well-respected oil and gas attorney in Houston.
Danny Sparks, an old friend and teammate of Watt, said, “I was very fortunate to grow up with Dick in Athens and was his teammate on several teams at AHS. From a young age, I could always tell that he was gonna be something special.”
