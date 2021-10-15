Here are the Week 8 finals for the Henderson County area schools. The Mabank Panthers were open this week.
Lindale 64, Athens 29
By Joe Elerson
LINDALE — The Athens Hornets dropped their third straight district contest in a 64-29 loss to the Lindale Eagles Friday.
The game was homecoming for the Eagles, who improved to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
With the loss, the Hornets dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in district play with three games remaining.
Athens is scheduled to return to action Friday for the Pink Out Game against the Palestine Wildcats at Bruce Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lindale opened up the scoring in the opening minute as Clint Thurmond scored on a 23 yard run with 11:13 remaining in the first quarter for the 7-0 lead. Seth Baggett booted the PAT good.
The Eagles scored another TD with 8:31 remaining in the first as Sam Peterson found Evan Alford on a 75 yard bomb. Baggett nailed the PAT good for the 14-0 lead.
The first quarter scoring ended with 1:57 as Lindale’s Nashad Lee scored on a 1 yard run. The Eagles went for two and were successful for the 22-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Thurmond would score his second touchdown on a 10-yard run with 7:08 remaining. Baggett booted the PAT good for the 29-0 lead.
Athens would get on the board with 29 seconds remaining in the half as JeCorey Roberts scored from 2-yards out. The Hornets went for two as Jaxson Stiles ran in the conversion for the 29-8 lead at the half.
The Hornets looked like they would make a game out of it as Jaden Crane cut the deficit to 14 at 29-15 on a 24-yard reception from Ty Arroyo with 9:24 remaining in the third. Zsaid Inestroza booted the PAT good.
Lindale would answer back with 5:42 remaining in the third as Lee scored from 6-yards out. The PAT was good for the 36-15 lead.
Jacob Seekford then got in the scoring column for the Eagles on a 3-yard reception from Peterson with 2:06 remaining in the third. Following the successful PAT, the Eagles held a 43-15 lead.
Athens would add a 13-yard TD reception from Arroyo to Daniel Stanley with two seconds remaining for the 43-22 deficit heading into the final frame.
Lindale then added a TD reception from Peterson to Alford for the 50-22 lead with 10:11 remaining in regulation.
Following an interception by Gage Friedrich, Athens had a 6-yard reception from Arroyo to Jaden Crane for the 50-29 deficit.
Lindale would score two more touchdowns on a 5 and 10-yard run by Kasey Villarreal for the 64-29 finale.
Note: For more on the game and thoughts from coach Zac Harrell, check out the Sideline Review in Tuesday’s printed edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
BULLARD — The second week of district play put the Brownsboro Bears in first place with a 2-0 record. The final score of 33-28, showed a multiple offense and determined defense, in Brownsboro’s victory over Bullard.
“It sure feels good to win our first two games in district. We are looking forward to our final two games against Canton and Van,” stated Bears head coach Lance Connot.
The first half started off with two three and outs. However, the Bears drove 65 yards for the first touchdown. Payton Stephenson bulled in from five yards out and Jorge Vicente kicked the pat, and Brownsboro led 7-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, a den of Bears hit the returner and Logan McKinney recovered the ball. Kyle Nichols only took one play of 27 yards to score again. The kick was missed and the Bears led 13-0.
The Panthers got up a head of steam and drove 72 yards for their first touchdown. Quasy Warren scored from the four yard line. The score was now 13-7 in favor of the Bears.
The Bears stopped the Panthers four consecutive times, and the Bears made good on one of the stops with a 28 yard pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Gekyle Baker for the touchdown. Vicente kicked the extra point and upped the score to 20-7 at halftime.
The second half started off with a Bear interception by Grayson Epperson. The Panthers held Brownsboro and had it first and goal, but the Bears bowed their neck and took over on downs. On the first play Nichols ran 94 yards for the touchdown, behind a devastating block from Vincent Chancellor. Nichols had close to 200 yards rushing for the game. The Bears lead was now 26-7.
Bullard was still playing hard and got it back in Brownsboro territory, only to have Tanner Ackerman intercept another Panther pass to end the third quarter. Hylend Long returned the favor with an interception brought back deep inside the Bear ten yard line. On a trick play Christian ran a reverse pass to the quarterback Ayden Barrett for an eight yard touchdown. Hill kicked the PAT, and the score narrowed to 26-14 Brownsboro.
With 5:08 to go in the game, Stephenson intercepted again for the Bears and brought it back 42 yards for the touchdown. Vicente’s kick made it 33-14.
The Panthers were not through, and a 28 yard touchdown pass from Blake Blain to Case Bowman gave Bullard another chance. Hill kicked the extra point and the score at 4:30 was 33-21.
After the onside kick failed, the Panthers caused a fumble and drove the ball to the Bears six yard line. Blain passed the final four yards to Steven Kemp and Hill’s PAT made the score 33-28.
Another onside kickoff attempt was recovered by the Bears. With less than three minutes to go in the game the Panthers had held the Bears to no yards on the first two downs. Brownsboro converted the third down and eventually ran out the clock. Both teams played extremely hard. Final score 33-28.
Outstanding players on defense for the Bears were Aiden Hardin, Stephenson and McKinney. Bullard had some exceptional defensive play from Christian, Kain Williams and Caleb Jones.
On a side note, the Bullard press box, led by Scott Brown did a great job and fed us extremely well. Great halftime shows by both schools.
The Bears host Canton, and the Panthers travel to Van next Friday.
Malakoff 38, Teague 0
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
TEAGUE — The Malakoff Tigers wrapped up their three-game road trip on Friday night as they went to Teague to face off with the Lions, seeking their fourth straight win. Malakoff came off of a 62-0 shutout at Eustace to open district play.
On a crisp fall evening, the Tigers recorded a second straight shutout on the road, as they blanked the Lion offense, put up 38 points to earn the 38-0 victory and continued the streak at four straight wins, improving to 2-0 in district in the process.
Malakoff (4-3; 2-0) returns to Tiger Stadium this Friday night at 7:30 p.m., hosting the Groesbeck Goats for a district showdown in their first home game since Sept. 17.
Colmesneil 54, Cross Roads 6
CROSS ROADS — Homecoming at Rock Tower Stadium was a tough one for the Cross Roads Bobcats Friday.
Cross Roads (3-4 overall) looks to bounce back as they return to action Friday as they travel to Fort Worth to face the Atlas Homeschool Rattlers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Groesbeck 43, Eustace 20
GROESBECK — The high powered Groesbeck Goats handed Eustace a second straight district loss Friday.
Eustace (4-3 overall and 0-2 in district play) returns to action Friday as they host the Kemp Yellowjackets at the Boneyard. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
With the victory, the Goats improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Fairfield 28, Kemp 14
KEMP — The Kemp Yellowjackets dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in District 8-3A, Division I play with a 28-14 loss to the Fairfield Eagles.
Kemp looks for its first win of the year Friday Friday as they travel to the Boneyard to face the Eustace Bulldogs in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Fairfield is 3-4 overall and 1-1 in district play and will face the Teague Lions Friday at Eagle Stadium with a shot for third place on the line in district play.
Coolidge 44, Trinidad 7
COOLIDGE — The Trinidad Trojans wrapped up the non-district portion of its schedule with a 44-7 loss Friday at Coolidge.
Trinidad (0-6 overall) returns to action Friday as they host Bowie Gold-Burg in the District 10-A, Division II opener at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.