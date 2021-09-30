The No. 4 ranked Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals look to keep things rolling Saturday at Bruce Field.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host the Cisco Wranglers at 3 p.m. at Bruce Field and could be battling the weather as well.
With an 80-percent chance of thunderstorms in the forecast by kickoff, coach Sherard Poteete said
“It just means we will have to work on our wet ball drills at practice and be ready to make sure we can take the center to quarterback exchange when the ball is wet,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “We will get a good round of throwing and catching with a wet ball. We are going to do what we do and get after it.”
TVCC is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. The Cardinals defeated Tyler, 31-23 last Saturday at Bruce Field.
“Find a way to get a win and that is what our kids did,” Poteete said. “We got off to a really good start offensively and down and scored and the defense kept holding them. “We shot ourselves in the foot a few times and hats off to the defense. It is really hard to beat good teams when you get a lot of penalties. We had 15 penalties for over 150 yards and Tyler had three for 20 yards. It is frustrating and if we continue that route, we will be on the wrong end of it.”
Cisco is 1-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The Wranglers dropped a 35-14 non-conference contest against Navarro to open the year, had a 69-0 victory over RPA and then had a 27-26 defeat to Blinn last week.
“They have played a couple of good teams early on,” Poteete said. “They lost some kids and had a really good team last year. They never beat themselves.”
The Wranglers are led at quarterback by Mehki Hagans, who is 20 of 46 for 263 yards and one touchdown. Cisco has used five quarterbacks so far this season.
In the rushing department, they are led by Christian Mosley with 18 carries for 192 yards and one TD. Travis Dixon is second with 26 carries for 177 yards and one TD, while Christian Lovick is third with 17 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown.
The top receiver is Kaden Ashlock with one reception for 80 yards and a TD. Brenden Shipp is second in yardage with five receptions for 65 yards.
“Can we be assignment sound and get our eyes where they should be this week? If we are not eye disciplined this week, it doesn’t matter who is out there because they are going to hurt us,” Poteete said.
Linebacker David Powers leads the way defensively with 23 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. The Wranglers have five players tied with 13 tackles. “Their defensive linemen get after it,” Poteete said. “They move really well and I don’t know if No. 34 (Powers) has missed a tackle in his career. They have done a good job of coaching their linebackers and they play really good.”
Poteete said the main focus is being disciplined to hang on to the football this week and play the next down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.