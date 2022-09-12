Football season taking shape after three games

The Texas High School Football season has already delivered its share of big plays and dramatic finishes. After three weeks, Henderson County teams have been involved in some of the most entertaining tussles, with the game on the line until the final curtain.
Friday night was a perfect example. Athens decided to take the fight to Rusk, hoping to spoil the night for a big homecoming crowd in Cherokee County. It took late heroics from quarterback Aiden McCown to pull it out for the Eagles and even that might have been thwarted had the Hornets secured a near interception near the goal-line in the 45-42 nail-biter. Athens is 2-1, with Kaufman visiting for Homecoming, Friday.
Malakoff was playing a respected opponent for the second straight weekend and trailed much of the night against Salado. The Tigers rallied on the road, took the game into overtime and won by the margin of a two-point conversion, 29-27. Malakoff improved to 2-1 with the win.
Mabank’s thrilling win over Brownsboro, 42-41 came to the delight of the home Panther crowd. The Panther’s scored late and didn’t leave the Bears quite enough time to turn the tables. Brownsboro continues to show an outstanding passing game, while the more balanced Panthers are now 1-1 and may cause some problems in their new district. Brownsboro, who lost to Athens in the opener is 1-2.
The Kemp Yellowjackets are hungry for a win and had a golden opportunity against the Quitman Bulldogs. Kemp lost 20-17 on a late score.
Eustace was on the road, locked up in a slam-bang defensive struggle against Blooming Grove. The team from bluebonnet land won 14-6, handing the Bulldogs their first loss.
Trinidad was the lone county team that was not within reach of a win on Friday, as they dropped to 0-3 after a loss to Penelope.
Cross Roads is now the only unbeaten Henderson County team, running their record to 3-0 by throttling Bruceville-Eddy 42-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.