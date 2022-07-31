When the temperatures lock in near the triple digit mark in Texas, the beginning of the new football season is just a flip of the calendar away.
We're still a few weeks away from high school football games, but the groundwork is already being laid for those lovely summer drills, as the coaches whip their teams into shape.
The Athens Review is in prep time for its annual Fanfare magazine, which has been previewing the new seasons for more than 30 years. That means taking players' pictures, talking with coaches and rounding up stats.
Monday, August 1 is the first day the University Interscholastic League will allow players on the field. No pads are permitted for the first few days as the coaches begin whipping their charges into shape.
One area schools’ first week schedule calls for night practices Monday through Thursday. Then on Friday they gather for a 7:30 a.m. practice, then report back for a 7:30 p.m. Intra-squad practice. The following morning, August 6, they'll be back for team pictures.
As you can gather from that schedule, the kids' vacation, if there is such a thing anymore, is over. You can add the football meetings and workouts to that other fall activity of note – the beginning of classes.
The best thing about football season in August is everyone is undefeated. If there's a time for optimism, this is it. If the offense is routing the defense in practice you can say. "We'll just have to outscore everybody." Conversely, if they can't budge the defensive front, you say "The defense will keep us in it until we find a way to win in the fourth quarter."
Statewide, our local team getting the most attention pre-season, is the Malakoff Tigers. Coach Jamie Driskell's team is ranked 7th in the Class 3A Divison 1 in Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Much of that confidence has to stem from respect for the program itself, as so many contributors to last year's district champs that lasted in the playoffs until they lost to West, 14-12 on the last weekend in November.
The Athens Hornets got no favors when re-alignment came down from UIL in February. They're in a district that definitely faces east, with Jacksonville, Lindale, Henderson, Kilgore, Chapel Hill and Palestine in the new loop. On paper, it looks like a tough slate for Coach Zach Harrell, who has been at the helm since 2019.
Still, to me, Athens is where East Texas begins. Once you pass through Hornetville, the trees gets thicker and the humidity gets higher. They just seem to be a good fit, geographically with this array of teams.
Mabank, on the other hand, is grouped with schools that aren't exactly traditional rivals. District foes include Anna, Sulphur Springs, Community, Kaufman and Paris. The Kaufman Lions and Mabank Panthers have had some entertaining contests through the years, but the rest of this district looks like it was picked out of a grab bag.
