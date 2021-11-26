MESQUITE — The run for the Malakoff Tigers came to an end in the regional round on Black Friday.
The No. 4-ranked West Trojans (13-0) held on for a 14-12 victory to end the Tigers season.
The first half had West with a 7-6 lead at E.H. Hanby Stadium as Malakoff had two interceptions less than four minutes into the game.
The Tigers had two interceptions from Zack Studley and Chauncey Hogg in the first four minutes of the game.
Malakoff (9-4) opened the scoring with 9:07 remaining in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Juan Gonzalez.
He then nailed a 24-yard field goal with 6:49 remaining in the half for the 6-0 lead.
West took the lead with 2:39 remaining as TJ McCurcheon scored on a 19-yard run. Brock Klander booted the PAT good.
In the third quarter, Malakoff had a fumble recovery by junior Corey Phillips. The Tigers defense also had a fourth down stop on the Malakoff 25-yard line.
The final two scores came in the fourth quarter as West scored on a 66-yard pass from Gus Crain to Wyatt Wolf with 10:55 remaining.
Malakoff then had a 3-yard run from Duce Hart with 2:33 remaining. The Tigers went for two as D.K. Rose was stopped just short.
In the previous four meetings, the two teams were tied at 2 with Malakoff winning the past two meetings. The Tigers won 42-0 in 2016 and 40-27 in 2017. West won the first two meetings, 21-7 in 2000 and 28-0 in 2001.
SCORING SUMMARY
West 14, Malakoff 12
Malakoff 3 3 0 6 — 12
West 0 7 0 7 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
MHS — Juan Gonzalez 39 FG, 3-0.
SECOND QUARTER
MHS — Gonzalez 24 FG, 6-0.
WHS — TJ McCutcheon 19 run (Brock Klander kick), 6-7.
THIRD QUARTER
No Score
FOURTH QUARTER
WHS — Wyatt Wolf 66 from Gus Crain (run failed), 6-14.
MHS — Duce Hart 3 run (run failed), 12-14.
