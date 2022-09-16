Football: Malakoff cruises by Gladewater

The Malakoff Tigers returned home for two straight games following last week’s double overtime win over Salado to close the non-district slate and host the Gladewater Bears.
In a complete showing from both sides of the ball, the Tigers got their business done against the Bears, 52-13, in front of the home crowd to pick up their first winning streak of the year.
Following an interception by Austin Massingill off of Kyron Wilson on Gladewater’s opening drive, Damien Jackson got the Tigers on the board first, 7-0, with a 24-yard touchdown run.
With 4:12 in the first quarter, Jason Tennyson doubled the lead to 14-0 with a 17-yard rushing TD.
After Doc Renberg recovered a kickoff, Juan Gonzalez sent a 26-yard field goal through the uprights for a 17-0 score.
Following a second kickoff recovery by the Tiger special teams at the Bears’ two-yard line, Jackson scored his second touchdown and it was 24-0 going into the second quarter.
After the Bears turned the ball over on downs, Zach Studley converted a fourth down catch and with 8:15 until halftime, Tennyson ran for an eight-yard touchdown, his second score of the evening, and the 31-0 lead.
After Bubba Hicks made the third Tiger kickoff recovery, Jackson’s third TD of the night was a 32-yard rushing score that made it 38-0.
Malakoff took the commanding 52-0 lead into the break after Studley recorded a pick-six and a 38-yard TD catch.
Malakoff closed the night out with the 52-13 victory and now shifted their attention to the upcoming district slate.
The Tigers (3-1) start 8-3A, Division I district play on Sept. 23 against Kemp at 7:30 p.m. in their homecoming game
