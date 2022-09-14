Football: Kemp hopes to steam Rice

The Kemp Yellowjackets came within an eyelash of beating Quitman last week, losing 20-17, to drop to 0-3 for the season.
“We started out well, but we had too many mistakes,” Coach B.J. Rider said. “We have no one to blame
His team gets another opportunity this week against Rice, who bring a 1-2 record into Yellowjacket Stadium, Friday. It’s Kemp’s final tune-up before opening district against Malakoff on Sept. 23.
“We’re slowly, but surely getting there,” he said. “We just have to fix some mental problems. It’s not the physical things.”
Penalties stopped Kemp drives last week and helped Quitman keep the ball when the defense appeared ready to make a stop.
Kemp turned up the intensity in practice this week, in hopes of playing with more consistency on Friday nights.
“We had a few mistakes, but they were full speed mistakes, so I can live with that,” Rider said of his team’s practice session.
This week, the visiting Rice Bulldogs can pose problems for the Yellowjackets if they aren’t focused.
“They’re pretty physical. They’ve got some pretty good sized kids and a running back who is pretty big and physical, so we’ve got to be ready for the fight,” Rider said. “We’ve got to be locked in.”
Rice opened the season with a shutout of A Plus Academy, 41-0. The next week, they lost to Reisel, 41-7, then lost to Conrad, 46-22 last week.
